LeBro 1
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.
Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions.
The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income.
To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.
https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1
Notes
It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly
Link to Instagram channel
https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr
See all products from the LeBro *Bot line
Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks
Each expert has his own broker recommended
The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.