LeBro 1

The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.

Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions.

The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income.

To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.

 

https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1 

Notes

It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly

   

Link to Instagram channel 

https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr 

See all products from the LeBro *Bot line 

Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks 

Each expert has his own broker recommended 

The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.


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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
LeBro 3
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.   Customizable parameters.   LB_ volume - adjustable transaction volume   LB_TP - setting take profit of a position LB_SL - setting stop loss of a position LB_Trade - permission to trade or signal LB_Speed - speed of the advisor Revers - working with the reverse principle   To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-
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