The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.

Customizable parameters.

LB_volume - adjustable transaction volume

LB_TP - setting take profit of a position

LB_SL - setting stop loss of a position

LB_Trade - permission to trade or signal

LB_Speed - speed of the advisor

Revers - working with the reverse principle

To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.

https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1

Notes

It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly

Link to Instagram channel

https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

See all products from the LeBro *Bot line

Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks

Each expert has his own broker recommended

The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.

The Expert Advisor can be used both for trading and for sending signals.



