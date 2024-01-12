LeBro 3
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 January 2024
- Activations: 5
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote.
Customizable parameters.
LB_volume - adjustable transaction volume
LB_TP - setting take profit of a position
LB_SL - setting stop loss of a position
LB_Trade - permission to trade or signal
LB_Speed - speed of the advisor
Revers - working with the reverse principle
To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.
https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1
Notes
It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly
Link to Instagram channel
https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr
See all products from the LeBro *Bot line
Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks
Each expert has his own broker recommended
The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.
The Expert Advisor can be used both for trading and for sending signals.