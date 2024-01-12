LeBro 3

The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. 

Customizable parameters. 

LB_volume - adjustable transaction volume 

LB_TP - setting take profit of a position

LB_SL - setting stop loss of a position

LB_Trade - permission to trade or signal

LB_Speed - speed of the advisor

Revers - working with the reverse principle 

To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link. 

https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1 

Notes

It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly 

Link to Instagram channel 

https://instagram.com/lebro_fx?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr 

See all products from the LeBro *Bot line 

Different options have been created for earning money with different returns and risks 

Each expert has his own broker recommended 

The expert is tailored to quotes, spreads and swaps of brokers.

The Expert Advisor can be used both for trading and for sending signals.

 

 


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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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