Aristocrat EA

Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart.

Advantages of Aristocrat EA :
  • Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy based on the current market conditions
  • Great risk management, minimizing your losses to prevent any larger drawdown
  • Average drawdown is below 10%
  • Simple settings, so you don't have to worry about anything
  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Slow but consistent profits in every market condition. With this EA, our goal was to make a profitable bot, not an unrealistic 10% a week EA. So the main advantage of this EA is to make small but steady profits!!

Trading Recommendations:
  • PAIRS SUPPORTED : AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Timeframe:  M15
  • Min Deposit: $1000+
  • Account type: ECN/RAW/Razor
  • Leverage: No limit
  • Broker recommend: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FXTM.
  • VPS not necessary but recommended

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Risk Settings
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lot-sizing Method : Automatically counts your risk based on the setting you choose (Low risk - about 0.35%, Medium Risk - about 0.75%, High Risk - about 1.5%, Extremly High Risk - 2.0%+, or fixed lot)
Fixed Lot - if the risk setting is fixed lot, you input the lot here.
Max Spread - Pretty self explanatory, the maximum spread at which the bot will enter trades.
Max Slippage - Maximum slippage
Max Symbols - Maximum symbols the bot can have trades at a time (For example, if the value is 2, and AUDNZD & AUDCAD are both in trades, the EA will not open trades for NZDCAD)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Settings
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Symbols separated by comma : Input all the symbols you want the EA to trade (We recommend AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD. But you could have other pairs like EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD or something else, its up to you)
AI Grid Management - With this setting ON, AI will monitor the trading strategy and change it depending on market conditions. THIS FEATURE IS STILL IN TESTING, so keep that in mind. It doesnt affect the strategy that much.
Start Hour and End Hour - The time at which the EA enters the trades.
Max Trades- Maximum trades that an EA can be at a time
Max drawdown in % - Maximum equity drop before the EA closes the trades. Good for funded challenges
----------------------------------------------------------------------------


----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beware of using this EA on prop firms!!!

This EA can run on a lot of prop firms which allow this type of EA, like TFF, FundedNext and so on... But it CANNOT RUN on the prop firms which have a lot consistency rule and ban the Grid EA's.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------


How to buy an EA? (MQL5 Official)

How to test EA before purchasement? (MQL5 Official)

PRICE IS CURRENTLY 350$ BUT IT WILL INCREASE TO 500$ ONCE 10 SALES ARE MADE SO ACT QUICK!!

