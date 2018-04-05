Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD





The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for SP500 and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots.



Dax Ai, Daw Ai, Niki Ai, Daq Ai, Sap Ai

Do you need monitoring for your Metatrader 4/5? This service helps you run your strategies without outages, and you will be notified if your VPS is down. If you order the whole portfolio of strategies, I will give you 1 year of platform monitoring on QuantMonitor.net for free. Just contact me in PM.





There is no need to use a large account. I recommend trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.





Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy



Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.



Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.





Settings:

MagicNumber = Order ID for strategy

mmLots = 0.1 fixed lot size

ExitOnFriday = This feature enable or disable exit at friday

FridayExitTime = time exit at friday

UseSQTickSize = enable or disable tick pip size

MainChartTickSizeSQ = instrument tick pip size