Volume Scalping Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
- Version: 1.0
This automated VOLUME SCALPING INDICATOR can be utilized to manage trades and identify potential areas of support and resistance for both buying and selling. It is designed to identify zones for Sell/Buy trades based on the volume analysis and can be effectively used in conjunction with other indicators, such as order block indicators, and more. Currently designed for MT4, it will later be adapted to function on MT5. We also offer the opportunity to customize the robot according to your trading strategy.