Hedge Zone Recovery

Introduce: 

  • This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin  if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site.

I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot.

  • My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each other.

<===== Features =====>

  • Lot Type = Manual or Auto (If Auto Robot Calculate From Balance /100000xRisk %).
  • Manual Lot = Lot you can setup by yourself.
  • Risk % For Auto Lot = Auto lot from system.
  • Lots_Martingale = Lot Multiply for Opposite Current Position.
  • Nearby_Hege1_pips = Distance to pending order of current position.
  • TP Type = Auto or Manual (Auto calculate from current lot *100*Autolot x lot).
  • Close_Money = Take Profits when Profits with $ is above you setup.
  • Close_profit_pips =  Take Profits when Profits with Pips is above you setup.
  • Time_To_Start_EA = Set time to start robot.
  • Time_To_Stop_EA =  Set time to stop robot.


Recommended products
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Experts
EZ Volchok is a fully automated grid expert advisor that opens orders at moments of a trend reversal. The basis for finding the entry points are the author’s indicators based on Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the deal, the grid system will control the trading process. Benefits and features Fully automated and does not require extra attention Suitable for working with any brokers Minimum recommended deposit is $ 2000 (can be used on cent accou
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
MT5 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator   |   FAQ The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indi
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Mapleroo
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
5 (2)
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders. LIVE HERE --> MAPLEROO Pair: AUDCAD TimeFrame: M1. Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$ FEATURES: Solid backtest and proven live performance No need to adjust GMT Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
The Secret of Dow
Ng Eng Zhan
Experts
About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Extended Parabolic Sar
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Advisor is an improved and enhanced version of ParabolicSarPro . It has a large number of adjustable parameters. Advisor Parameters: Lots  - lot size; Percentage of free money  - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0); Slippage  - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation in points); Magic  - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal); MaxSpread  - maximum spread for opening a trade (for
SemiEA Sure Fire Strategy
Tan Chee Ho
Experts
THIS IS SEMI-AUTO EXPERT ADVISOR Please change the back test setting to " False " in the parameter. SURE-FIRE STRATEGY (ZONE RECOVERY TRADING METHOD) The forex trading technique below is simply...awesome. If you are able to look at a chart and identify when the market is  trending , then you can make a bundle using the below technique. If we had to pick one single trading technique in the world, this would be the one! Make sure to use proper position sizing and money management with this one an
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
More from author
Gold Breakout PRO MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
PRO  version(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135291 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through r
Breakout Robot MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
FREE
HFT Scalp
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Experts
This Free Version I separate from Paid version to whom is newbies here and don't have much money to buy good EA. This EA working on AUDCAD with very small Balance and no martingale , No grid its just hedge positions opposite side to cover loss side until trailing Profits and loss together, last I am not make sure this ea work on your broker too so test demo before running on live account. My recommendation for first use : Pair : GOLD Time Frames : M1 Balance : 1000$ or Above  Use Force Trend MOD
HFT Swing TRADE
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This Strategy made for whom want to use robot but have a small balance or new on this market so you can try this one to absorb how the ea works. I use a very basic condition like HFT open position fast on swing trend. Careful and read my recommendation first before use on live account friend. If you want on XAUUSD contact me for the Setup. Robot functions: All my products click here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daosengathit/seller Trading Style there are 2 mode Swing trade and Force Trend.
Breakout Robot MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportuniti
FREE
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
Best RSI Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
>>>THis EA for M1 - H4 best on Gold,EURUSD,GBPUSD<<< Minumum deposit: 1500$ cent account <<<Base RSI+Grid+Martingale use low risk with mmm I am new here but try my best to built this EA, sure I run on my real account too, just run for a week profitable base around 2-5% per day dont run on real first please try on your demo to set your own setting for uniqe currencies
King Scalper V2
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Pair: Gold Timeframe: M15 Leverage:1:1000+ Balance:1k+ EA OPTION !: Lot size Max lot Lot Auto Mode calculate of Balance Order distance TP % a day Cut loss % a day 3 MM zone Zone A TP Buy Sell and close all with % of balance Zone B TP Buy Sell and close all with $ amount of money Zone C TP Buy Sell and close all with pips ,amount pips as position Backtest with your broker before run live account
King Scalping Pro
Daophet Seng Athit
3.67 (3)
Experts
This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  -Low risk mode work very well on trend following with  very sure to open position. Pair XAUUSD  Timeframe M15  Balance  1000$ or 5000$  Leverage 1:1000+ Account Cent or Standard  Broker EXNESS MaxDD -30%
Sniper Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA I mad for whom Love High Risk High Return with GRID No Martingale but there is System of swing trade pending order so EA will sniper and snow ball orders every Trend Reversal . Set Up : Pair : XAUUSD. TF : M15 ; M5. Setting: Use Default . Balance : 10000 cent or 1000 USD. Leverage: Use 1:100. Lot Type : Manual or Auto Lot. Distance Sniper pips : 10 pips or Set Spread 10. Sniper ( Max Order ) : 200 is Max Order Sniper ( TP MODE ) : TraillingStop
Sniperr 007
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Experts
Sniper EA is one of my working well EA for forex pairs so. I'm not confirmed this EA can make profits all time forever it is depending your MM and Risk Reward. My Recommendation: Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Time Frame : H1 Balance : 1000$. Only Setting you have to change is Max Trades & Risk %. Just change only this Recommend Risk % = 1-2% is okay not high. and Max Trades = 3-4. Function EA are: EA Number : Magic Number Max Spread : Maximum Spread to allow for your pairs Lot Size : Your Minim
Kingsscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This strategy I made from MT5 version which is outstanding in issuing precise orders. It uses snowball logic to increase the lot according to the amount of available capital. There are two modes to trade: - Medium risk is issuing orders according to the main trend. - High risk issuing orders at the turning point, ignoring the trend. Pairs XAUUSD Timeframes H1  Balance 1000$  Risk   Medium 
Forex Scalping Hedge
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
EA scalp Hedge is trading on trend reverse if open on loss site it will hedge opposite to recover loss until win and close all positions to rebalance. There are 2 mode to hedge single and double both of this is the same just working on different market direction, Last hope you all MM your capital carefully. Robot features: Lot = Starting Lot sizes when start robot. Lot_Martingale = Lot multiply when hedging on loss site. HEDGE_TYPE = type to hedging single or double. Hedge_Distance = Distance t
Kingscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
I made to trade on gold can use for long term and scalp, This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  Features: 1. Risk Sniper ( MODE ) - High Risk = Open Trade with no trend direction. - Medium Risk = Open Trade follow Up & Down Trend.
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Experts
PRO  version(MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135280 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resi
Breakout Robot H4 MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
Divergence Scalping MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Pair Timeframes XAUUSD M5-H1 How it works: The EA detects bullish/bearish divergence signals. Close trades when the TP is reached → No long-term orders will be held. ️ Input Parameters Lot Size – Set the trade size. Good stance: Grid exit distance when the trend is reversed. Pip limit to close profit. Who is it suitable for? Traders who enjoy scalping during periods of strong market movements. Those who want an automated divergence system. Those who want a ready-to-use EA without c
Filter:
Ionel.C
405
Ionel.C 2024.09.06 08:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ruecha_m
386
ruecha_m 2024.06.20 09:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

worldofhunger
1097
worldofhunger 2024.06.08 00:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review