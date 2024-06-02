Hedge Zone Recovery

Introduce: 

  • This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin  if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site.

I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot.

  • My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each other.

<===== Features =====>

  • Lot Type = Manual or Auto (If Auto Robot Calculate From Balance /100000xRisk %).
  • Manual Lot = Lot you can setup by yourself.
  • Risk % For Auto Lot = Auto lot from system.
  • Lots_Martingale = Lot Multiply for Opposite Current Position.
  • Nearby_Hege1_pips = Distance to pending order of current position.
  • TP Type = Auto or Manual (Auto calculate from current lot *100*Autolot x lot).
  • Close_Money = Take Profits when Profits with $ is above you setup.
  • Close_profit_pips =  Take Profits when Profits with Pips is above you setup.
  • Time_To_Start_EA = Set time to start robot.
  • Time_To_Stop_EA =  Set time to stop robot.


Filtrer:
Ionel.C
405
Ionel.C 2024.09.06 08:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

ruecha_m
386
ruecha_m 2024.06.20 09:35 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2024.06.08 00:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis