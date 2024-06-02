Hedge Zone Recovery
- Experts
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Versione: 4.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Introduce:
- This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site.
I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot.
- My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each other.
<===== Features =====>
- Lot Type = Manual or Auto (If Auto Robot Calculate From Balance /100000xRisk %).
- Manual Lot = Lot you can setup by yourself.
- Risk % For Auto Lot = Auto lot from system.
- Lots_Martingale = Lot Multiply for Opposite Current Position.
- Nearby_Hege1_pips = Distance to pending order of current position.
- TP Type = Auto or Manual (Auto calculate from current lot *100*Autolot x lot).
- Close_Money = Take Profits when Profits with $ is above you setup.
- Close_profit_pips = Take Profits when Profits with Pips is above you setup.
- Time_To_Start_EA = Set time to start robot.
- Time_To_Stop_EA = Set time to stop robot.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.