King Scalper V2


  • Pair: Gold
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Leverage:1:1000+
  • Balance:1k+

EA OPTION !:

  • Lot size
  • Max lot
  • Lot Auto Mode calculate of Balance
  • Order distance
  • TP % a day
  • Cut loss % a day
  • 3 MM zone
  • Zone A TP Buy Sell and close all with % of balance
  • Zone B TP Buy Sell and close all with $ amount of money
  • Zone C TP Buy Sell and close all with pips ,amount pips as position
  • Backtest with your broker before run live account


Recommended products
Onrex IV Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Experts
Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Flexible EA
Nicolas Zouein
4.3 (10)
Experts
Flexible EA works by loading your custom indicators into the EA to trigger Buy/Sell signals and TP/SL signals, also it has built-in advanced grid, averaging, trailing, and filtering systems. Many times it happened that you grabbed a nice indicator and sat watching its beautiful blue and red arrows or dots popping up on your chart indicating buy/sell signals that you only wished if you can backtest this indicator to see it's performance. Well this happened to all of us and many many times. On top
NewsReleaseEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (4)
Experts
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders. Expert receives data for events from ' http://forexfactory.com '." The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart. Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies. Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help trader to make better strategy. Include Strategies Custom_Stategy  - There are too many options t
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Index Master
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
Experts
MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Experts
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customizatio
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Red EA X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Red EA X This Expert Advisor is useful for H1  trade. Generally, we recommend to use this Expert Advisor with USDJPY trade! We added Account Initial Money Protect function!(AIMP) This function will protect your account's initial deposit, so you will not lose your initial money! HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1 time flame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for H1  trade!
Breakout Master EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
Experts
"The Breakout Master EA is a semi-automatic expert advisor. In semi-automatic mode, you only need to draw support and resistance lines or trendlines, and then the EA handles the trading. You can use this EA for every market and timeframe. However, backtesting is not available in semi-automatic mode. The EA has an option to specify how many trades to open when a breakout occurs. It opens all trades with stop loss and target orders. There is also an optional input for a breakeven function, which
FREE
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
Safe Scalper EA
Moh Rendi
Experts
Safe Scalper EA is a fully automated Gold Scalper EA designed for traders who seek controlled risk, stable performance, and precise execution in the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market . This Automated Gold Trading Robot operates with a disciplined scalping approach, focusing on quality trades rather than high frequency, making it suitable for traders looking for a reliable and safe XAUUSD Scalping EA optimized for long-term consistency. Why Choose Safe Scalper EA for Gold Scalping? 1- Full SL & TP P
Moneyflow trader
Thomas Kjelvik
Experts
Moneyflow trader is an EA based on the MFI indicator. It  doesn't use martingale or grid. Open trades are based on MFI compared to mfi a spesified number of candels back in time. It closes trades by stoploss or a set of rules based on MA.  Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products EA is most suitable for traders who like a lot of action and trades.  Input parameters MAperiode: Moving average periode used by the close function mfiperiode: Moneyflow
EA LastDayLevels
Andrei Fandeev
Experts
The principle of the LastDayLevels Expert Advisor is based on the breakout of levels of the channel formed by the High and Low prices of the previous day. The EA has flexible settings, which allow modifying the parameters and the logic of this strategy in a wide range. It is possible to trade both the channel breakout , and the channel rebound . It possible to switch between working based on the Current or Closed bar. It is possible to enable/disable the lot increase when a trade is unprofitable
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
MA reverse Crossover MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings. Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings Customizable TP Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant Trades will be closed on opposite signals Built-in money management The EA implements the following behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers Reverse: closes
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
GND Average Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping. This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple. Recommendations Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account Use a small spread Parameters MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a st
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
MEDICI v2
Anaikh Srambickal Nazar
Experts
Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
Kalvion
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is primarily designed for boosting small deposits. In backtesting from 2020 to 2025, it showed an impressive result: starting from an initial deposit of just $100, the balance grew to $308,351 . The "Kalvion" EA delivers excellent performance on currency pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY) and works stably on timeframes from M15 to H1 . Its algorithm is based on the Top Bottom Price and Bollinger Bands indicators. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit , with a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
More from author
Gold Breakout PRO MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
PRO  version(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135291 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through r
Breakout Robot MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
FREE
HFT Scalp
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Experts
This Free Version I separate from Paid version to whom is newbies here and don't have much money to buy good EA. This EA working on AUDCAD with very small Balance and no martingale , No grid its just hedge positions opposite side to cover loss side until trailing Profits and loss together, last I am not make sure this ea work on your broker too so test demo before running on live account. My recommendation for first use : Pair : GOLD Time Frames : M1 Balance : 1000$ or Above  Use Force Trend MOD
HFT Swing TRADE
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This Strategy made for whom want to use robot but have a small balance or new on this market so you can try this one to absorb how the ea works. I use a very basic condition like HFT open position fast on swing trend. Careful and read my recommendation first before use on live account friend. If you want on XAUUSD contact me for the Setup. Robot functions: All my products click here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daosengathit/seller Trading Style there are 2 mode Swing trade and Force Trend.
Breakout Robot MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportuniti
FREE
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
Best RSI Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
>>>THis EA for M1 - H4 best on Gold,EURUSD,GBPUSD<<< Minumum deposit: 1500$ cent account <<<Base RSI+Grid+Martingale use low risk with mmm I am new here but try my best to built this EA, sure I run on my real account too, just run for a week profitable base around 2-5% per day dont run on real first please try on your demo to set your own setting for uniqe currencies
King Scalping Pro
Daophet Seng Athit
3.67 (3)
Experts
This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  -Low risk mode work very well on trend following with  very sure to open position. Pair XAUUSD  Timeframe M15  Balance  1000$ or 5000$  Leverage 1:1000+ Account Cent or Standard  Broker EXNESS MaxDD -30%
Hedge Zone Recovery
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Introduce:  This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin  if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site. I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot. My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each o
Sniper Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA I mad for whom Love High Risk High Return with GRID No Martingale but there is System of swing trade pending order so EA will sniper and snow ball orders every Trend Reversal . Set Up : Pair : XAUUSD. TF : M15 ; M5. Setting: Use Default . Balance : 10000 cent or 1000 USD. Leverage: Use 1:100. Lot Type : Manual or Auto Lot. Distance Sniper pips : 10 pips or Set Spread 10. Sniper ( Max Order ) : 200 is Max Order Sniper ( TP MODE ) : TraillingStop
Sniperr 007
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Experts
Sniper EA is one of my working well EA for forex pairs so. I'm not confirmed this EA can make profits all time forever it is depending your MM and Risk Reward. My Recommendation: Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Time Frame : H1 Balance : 1000$. Only Setting you have to change is Max Trades & Risk %. Just change only this Recommend Risk % = 1-2% is okay not high. and Max Trades = 3-4. Function EA are: EA Number : Magic Number Max Spread : Maximum Spread to allow for your pairs Lot Size : Your Minim
Kingsscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This strategy I made from MT5 version which is outstanding in issuing precise orders. It uses snowball logic to increase the lot according to the amount of available capital. There are two modes to trade: - Medium risk is issuing orders according to the main trend. - High risk issuing orders at the turning point, ignoring the trend. Pairs XAUUSD Timeframes H1  Balance 1000$  Risk   Medium 
Forex Scalping Hedge
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
EA scalp Hedge is trading on trend reverse if open on loss site it will hedge opposite to recover loss until win and close all positions to rebalance. There are 2 mode to hedge single and double both of this is the same just working on different market direction, Last hope you all MM your capital carefully. Robot features: Lot = Starting Lot sizes when start robot. Lot_Martingale = Lot multiply when hedging on loss site. HEDGE_TYPE = type to hedging single or double. Hedge_Distance = Distance t
Kingscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
I made to trade on gold can use for long term and scalp, This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  Features: 1. Risk Sniper ( MODE ) - High Risk = Open Trade with no trend direction. - Medium Risk = Open Trade follow Up & Down Trend.
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Experts
PRO  version(MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135280 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resi
Breakout Robot H4 MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
Divergence Scalping MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
Pair Timeframes XAUUSD M5-H1 How it works: The EA detects bullish/bearish divergence signals. Close trades when the TP is reached → No long-term orders will be held. ️ Input Parameters Lot Size – Set the trade size. Good stance: Grid exit distance when the trend is reversed. Pip limit to close profit. Who is it suitable for? Traders who enjoy scalping during periods of strong market movements. Those who want an automated divergence system. Those who want a ready-to-use EA without c
Filter:
Mezy31
41
Mezy31 2024.04.21 15:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:16
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
Kevin Valer
55
Kevin Valer 2024.04.21 15:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:17
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
Ryan watkins
55
Ryan watkins 2024.04.19 19:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nathan Lourigan
65
Nathan Lourigan 2024.04.17 16:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:18
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
dougalas williams
79
dougalas williams 2024.04.16 10:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nauris Zukas
7621
Nauris Zukas 2024.04.14 11:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zund
211
Zund 2024.04.02 10:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boko_G
44
Boko_G 2024.03.06 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marc Sirera Busquets
131
Marc Sirera Busquets 2024.03.01 01:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gérard Menvusa
24
Gérard Menvusa 2024.02.09 08:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steve Agleron
319
Steve Agleron 2024.02.07 20:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christian Castanheira
62
Christian Castanheira 2024.02.05 10:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

billy1568
14
billy1568 2024.01.29 07:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

victor9090
642
victor9090 2024.01.26 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:18
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
mactradesnz
48
mactradesnz 2024.01.25 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pratik Modi
18
Pratik Modi 2024.01.23 13:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

García Mateo
42
García Mateo 2024.01.17 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:17
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
Martins Ham
33
Martins Ham 2024.01.16 11:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:17
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
fenandosanto
40
fenandosanto 2024.01.15 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daophet Seng Athit
17682
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2024.12.22 13:17
Thanks, to support me . I will always keep develop it until the best result.
[Deleted] 2024.01.10 08:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review