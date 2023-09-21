Trend Reader Indicator MT5

5

Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes complex mathematical calculations and the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to identify and highlight the initiation of new uptrends and downtrends in the forex market. With its intuitive visual cues and real-time alerts, Trend Reader Indicator is a must-have tool for traders seeking an edge in the dynamic world of currency trading.

MT4 version of Trend Reader Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105412

Key Features:

  • Trend Detection: Trend Reader Indicator excels at identifying the beginning of new trends in the forex market. It provides traders with clear and precise signals for both uptrends and downtrends.
  • Visual Representation: The indicator draws a visually appealing line on the chart, enhancing your ability to spot trends quickly. The line changes color to blue for uptrends and red for downtrends, ensuring clarity in trend direction.
  • Arrows for Direction: To further simplify trend identification, Trend Reader Indicator includes directional arrows. These arrows point in the direction of the prevailing trend, making it easy for traders to grasp market sentiment at a glance.
  • Buy and Sell Signals: The indicator offers real-time BUY and SELL signals, enabling traders to execute their trades with confidence. These signals are generated based on a combination of technical indicators and mathematical models, enhancing the accuracy of your trading decisions.
  • ATR Integration: Reader Indicator leverages the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, a well-respected volatility measurement tool, to fine-tune its trend detection. This integration helps traders gauge market volatility and make informed decisions accordingly.
  • Push Notifications: Stay connected to the market, even when you're away from your trading station. Trend Reader Indicator is equipped with push notification functionality, ensuring that you receive timely alerts on your mobile device. Never miss a trading opportunity again.

Trend Reader Indicator Benefits:

  • Increased Profit Potential: By accurately identifying new trends and providing timely buy and sell signals, Trend Reader Indicator helps traders capitalize on market movements, potentially leading to higher profits.
  • Reduced Risk: With its robust trend detection capabilities, this indicator aids traders in minimizing risk by avoiding trades against the prevailing trend.
  • User-Friendly: Trend Reader Indicator is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Its intuitive interface and clear visual cues make it accessible to traders of all experience levels.
  • Time-Saving: Say goodbye to manual trend analysis and constant chart monitoring. Let Trend Reader Indicator do the heavy lifting, allowing you to focus on strategy development and execution.

In the ever-evolving world of forex trading, having the right tools can make all the difference. Trend Reader Indicator empowers traders with its advanced trend detection capabilities, visual clarity, and real-time alerts. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator is your key to staying ahead of the market trends and making more informed trading decisions.

Start trading with confidence today by adding Trend Reader Indicator to your trading toolkit and unlock the potential for greater profitability while reducing risk in your forex trading endeavors.

Trend Reader Indicator Settings

  • ATR_Period - Average True Range indicator period
  • Precision - Integar value which define the precision of the indicator. It must be adapted visually to different pairs or instruments.
  • Alerts - true/false - when true the indicator alerts BUY and SELL signals. When false the indicator will not alert anything.
  • Send_Push_Notifications - true/false - when true the indicator will send BUY and SELL signals to the mobile devices. When false it will not send anything.
  • Prefix - The abreviation of the indicator. the default value is "TRI".


Reviews 2
moreno bocchetti
273
moreno bocchetti 2023.12.07 13:15 
 

acquistato ottimo indicatore ottimo supporto grazie Darz

moreno bocchetti
273
moreno bocchetti 2023.12.07 13:15 
 

acquistato ottimo indicatore ottimo supporto grazie Darz

Darz
3180
Darz 2023.11.02 13:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

