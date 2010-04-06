Simple Trade Execution

Hey Guys,

this is a simple Tool that helps you to open a Trade with any Risk quickly.

If you initialize the tool in the chart a RED Line will appear. Drag the line to where you want your SL to be placed when the position opens.

If you move the Red Line to a place below the current market price, the EA will open a Buy Trade (& Vice Versa for Sell Trade) upon pressing the Execution button

The trade opened this way automatically has the right lot size so that you only lose a pre-determined amount if you get stopped-out.



You determine your risk by using 2 input parameters:

1. Risk Capital = The account balance with which the EA calculates the risk in percent. If you want the EA to use the 100% of your Account Balance to calculate the Risk per Trade, then use a value of 100. But sometimes Traders want to use only a Part of the account Balance to calculate the Risk per Trade.

2. Risk per Trade in %: The Risk per Trade calculated with the value "Risk capital". Lets do an example:

Balance: 1000 USD

Risk Capital: 50%

Risk Per Trade in %: 1%

1000*0.5=500

500*0.01=5 USD Risk per Trade



