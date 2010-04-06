Tucan PullBack

Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, preferably from M30.

The strategy is based on criteria for the Rsi, Atr and Force indicators. The channel band corresponds to the value of the Atr indicator.

The default parameters correspond to :

a) Price = Median price

b) Method of averaging = Simple

c) Period of averaging = 3

d) Coefficient of the Atr indicator = 1.0





BUY when there is a Green Arrow. StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.

SELL when there is a Red Arrow. StopLoss above the top line of the channel.



