Turpial Trend

Indicator (arrow) for all Symbols and Periodicity.

This indicator considers a pullback strategy and a trend strategy.

The strategy that is based on criteria for the Rsi, Atr and Macd indicators.

The channel band corresponds to the maximum and minimum average values of three bars (Bill Williams 3-bar strategy).

BUY when there is a Green Arrow. It is advisable to place the StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.

SELL when there is a Red Arrow. It is advisable to place the StopLoss above the top line of the channel.

Carlos.Rivas55@gmail.com