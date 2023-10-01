Grape Pullback

Indicador Grape Pullback for Manual Trading.

Indicator (arrow) Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading.

The indicator is determined by strategies that is based on criteria for the location of candlesticks in the channel and for the Rsi and Market facilitation index indicators.

Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians with a channel extension . 

BUY when there is a Green Arrow. StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel. 

SELL when there is a Red Arrow. StopLoss above the top line of the channel 

CLOSE the position in the outer limit (blue line) or when the average line (black line) changes direction.






Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Tucan PullBack
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, preferably from M30. The strategy is based on criteria for the Rsi, Atr and Force indicators. The channel band corresponds to the value of the Atr indicator. The default parameters correspond to : a) Price = Median price b) Method of averaging = Simple c) Period  of averaging =   3 d) Coefficient of the Atr indicator = 1.0 BUY when there is a Green Arrow. StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.  SELL when there is a Red
Turpial Trend
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Turpial Trend Indicator for Manual Trading. Indicator (arrow) for all Symbols and Periodicity. This indicator considers a pullback strategy and a trend strategy. The strategy that is based on criteria for the Rsi, Atr and Macd indicators. The channel band corresponds to the maximum and minimum average values of three bars (Bill Williams 3-bar strategy). BUY when there is a Green Arrow. It is advisable to place the StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.  SELL when there is a Red Arrow. I
Pear PullBack
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Grape PullBack Indicator   for Manual Trading. Indicator   (arrow)   Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. The indicator i s determined by strategies that is based on criteria for the location of candlesticks in the channel and for the Rsi, Atr, Fractal and Market facilitation index indicators. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians with a channel extension .  BUY when there is a Green A
