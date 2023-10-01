Indicador Grape Pullback for Manual Trading.

Indicator (arrow) Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading.

The indicator is determined by strategies that is based on criteria for the location of candlesticks in the channel and for the Rsi and Market facilitation index indicators.

Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians with a channel extension .

BUY when there is a Green Arrow. StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.

SELL when there is a Red Arrow. StopLoss above the top line of the channel

CLOSE the position in the outer limit (blue line) or when the average line (black line) changes direction.















