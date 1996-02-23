Sma Gold Crossover
- Experts
- Faisal Alajmi
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Hello Traders..
Tried deals without stop-lose? :)
=-=-=-=-=--- Grid EA Robot { Simple Moving Average } crossover 4sma & 11sma Strategy ---=-=-=-=-=
BY below pics you will know what strategy doing by automatic open and close Trades.
[ BUY ]
4.sma crossover 11.sma
[ SELL ]
11.sma crossunder 4.sma
[ backtest ]
- XAUUSD - settings below.
Note: don't change these settings for ( xauusd pair )
-TF 1 hour
- Have a nice trade :)
Regards
Q8Cracker