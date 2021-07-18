Super Easy RSI Ea For Beginners... (Insane Results!)





What would happen if you traded the RSI Indicator completely backward? You never know until you try it. So, that is exactly what we did in this video. The RSI is a momentum indicator. So, that is how we used it. And the results were not only surprising... But, unexpectedly incredible. I hope you enjoy it!

Setfile for Gold 1 H you can find here

Download "super easy ea 1h gold.set" at

https://www.4shared.com/file/D4sx--jkiq/super_easy_ea_1h__gold.html

Download "super easy ea 1h EURUSD.set" at

https://www.4shared.com/s/fZ23PC9DPea





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAFDjGNx4xo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VU1CPmSYbS4&t=2s

