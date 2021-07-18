Super Easy RSI

Super Easy RSI Ea For Beginners... (Insane Results!)


What would happen if you traded the RSI Indicator completely backward? You never know until you try it. So, that is exactly what we did in this video. The RSI is a momentum indicator. So, that is how we used it. And the results were not only surprising... But, unexpectedly incredible. I hope you enjoy it!

Setfile for Gold 1 H you can find here

Download "super easy ea 1h gold.set" at

https://www.4shared.com/file/D4sx--jkiq/super_easy_ea_1h__gold.html

Download "super easy ea 1h EURUSD.set" at

https://www.4shared.com/s/fZ23PC9DPea


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAFDjGNx4xo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VU1CPmSYbS4&amp;t=2s



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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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