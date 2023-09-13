Gold Trader EA
- Igor Widiger
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 13 September 2023
This EA offers functions: start trading, end trading, Сlose order(time), pending order placement (time), trapping stop (automatically according to strategy), trading can be switched off, daily range (strategy), stop loss on the day (risk management) , close order (button), stop loss (risk management), take profit (money management), tracking stop and tracking step (strategy), risk per order (risk management) and much more!
|Installation instructions can be found on my blog. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753908
Preset file PN to operator!
EA settings
---------- General ----------
magicnumber
commentary
---------- Risk and Money Management ----------
Risk per order in% (With risk you change the volume! At your own risk!)
volume automatically
SL Points
TP Points
TP with Day - Range/2? (taken half of day span)
SL of Day (number of negative orders per day)
Day in minus reverse?
Day in plus reverse?
Close order by time? (If the position does not come into plus after the entered time in minutes, it will be closed!)
----------Partial Sale Management----------
Partial sale Multiply Risk (true/false in %)
---------- Daily range Settings ----------
Trade if Daily range is less than (%)?
Trade if Daily range is greater than (%)?
---------- Pyramiding Settings ----------
Pyramid manager (true/false)
Total Orders SellStop and BuyStop!
Break Even in Points.
---------- Trading start and end (00:00) Filter ----------
Trading start period
Trading end period
Close order by time enter in hours
---------- Monthly trading filter ----------
---------- Trading days filter ----------
Adapt to your region and brocker!
---------- Panel Settings ----------
Recommendations:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Time Frame: Any
- Minimum deposit: $300 (leverage 500) The lower the leverage, the bigger account.
- Account Type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
The pyramid system works like this:
If Pyramide Manager is set to true in Settings, the following happens.
Pending orders are placed in both directions.
Number of total orders adjustable.
If Fixed Profit Today is in minus or in plus then pending orders will be deleted.
The distance between individual pending orders is the stop length in points.
|Preset for XAUUSD PN to operator !
I wish you a lot of fun with the EA and good trades!
|Cent accounts are supported with a leverage of 2000 and balance 300 000 usd/eur.
Version 1.1 Fixed tick sleep
Version 1.2 Error when deleting limit orders corrected!
Version 1.4 Close Profit order by time!
your Igor.