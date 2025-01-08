SmartDataExportEa – Your Ultimate Data Export Tool for MetaTrader 5





EA Explanation

SmartDataExportEa is a dedicated data export tool for MetaTrader 5. This EA does not perform any trading operations; instead, it specializes in exporting market data and major indicator values in CSV format. It is an ideal tool for traders or developers who want to streamline data analysis and strategy development.





When data is exported in real time, the CSV file itself can become locked, making simultaneous analysis difficult while the EA runs. Therefore, this tool deliberately uses a system to, preventing the CSV file from being locked. As a result, you can perform pseudo-real-time analysis without conflicts.













Main Features

Item Details Function Exports historical data and major indicator values to a CSV file. Supported Symbols Compatible with all currency pairs and symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Timeframes You can select any timeframe (M1, H1, etc.). Export Content OHLC prices, Spread, RSI, MA, MACD, ATR, ADX, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. Account Type Works on both Netting and Hedge accounts. Update Frequency Exports data at user-defined intervals (in seconds). File Name The output file name is fixed as SmartDataExport.csv and will be overwritten each time.





Feature Details

Comprehensive Data Analysis

Generate CSV data combining various indicators and market data. Ideal for traders, algorithmic developers, and data analysts. Flexible Configuration Options

Select any timeframe, specify the number of bars to retrieve, and set the export interval. Customize the EA to match your individual needs. Manual Bollinger Bands Calculation

Calculates Bollinger Bands (Upper, Mid, Lower) using a high-accuracy custom logic. Simple CSV Output

Data is exported in CSV format, making it easy to use with external tools such as Excel or Python. No Interference with Trading

This EA does not place any orders, so it will not conflict with your existing trading strategies. Compatibility with Real-Time Analysis

Usage Guide

Step 1: EA Installation

Open MetaTrader 5. Click [File] → [Open Data Folder]. In the opened folder, find MQL5/Experts. Copy the SmartDataExportEa.mq5 file into the Experts folder. Return to MetaTrader 5, right-click [Expert Advisors] in the Navigator window, and select "Refresh."





Step 2: Configure and Launch the EA

In the Navigator window, drag and drop "SmartDataExportEa" onto any chart. The parameter settings screen will appear. Configure the following: Setting Description Default Value Timeframe Select the timeframe to export (e.g., M1, H1). PERIOD_M1 BarsToExport Specify the number of past bars to export. 3000000 ExportIntervalSeconds Sets how often (in seconds) data is exported. 900 (15 min)

After adjusting the parameters, click "OK" to activate the EA.





Step 3: Checking the Export Results

Once the EA is running, it will export data in CSV format at the specified interval (e.g., every 15 minutes). The output CSV file is saved in the MQL5/Files folder within MetaTrader 5's "Data Folder." File Name : The file name is fixed as SmartDataExport.csv.

: The file name is fixed as SmartDataExport.csv. Overwrite Behavior: If a file with the same name already exists, it will be overwritten. If you wish to keep previous data, rename or back up the file within the export interval.





Step 4: Utilizing the CSV Data

The exported CSV file can be used in the following ways:

Open in Excel : Visualize the data in a spreadsheet for quick analysis.

: Visualize the data in a spreadsheet for quick analysis. Analyze with Python or R : Perform statistical analysis or incorporate it into machine learning models.

: Perform statistical analysis or incorporate it into machine learning models. Strategy Development: Use it for backtesting and validating trading strategies.





Step 5: Stopping or Removing the EA

To stop the EA, click the "Smile icon" in the upper-right corner of the chart, or right-click the chart and select [Expert Advisors] → [Remove]. Removing the EA does not delete any previously exported CSV data.

Test Mode

This EA includes a (UseTestMode) feature.

It is implemented for operational checks, but when using it in a live environment to retrieve all data, please make sure to set (UseTestMode = false).







Important Notes

Stable Internet Connection : A stable network environment is required.

: A stable network environment is required. VPS Recommended : For extended operation, using a VPS helps prevent interruptions in data export.

: For extended operation, using a VPS helps prevent interruptions in data export. Check Your MetaTrader 5 Settings : Ensure that automated trading is enabled; otherwise, the EA will not run.

: Ensure that automated trading is enabled; otherwise, the EA will not run. Overwrite Behavior: The CSV file is automatically overwritten, so if you need to keep past data, please back up your files accordingly.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: No CSV data is generated. What should I do?

A: Please check the following:

Make sure the EA is correctly applied to the chart.

Ensure you have the proper write permissions for the data folder.

If the export interval is too short, try increasing it.

Q: Can I collect data from other timeframes or currency pairs?

A: Yes. You can change the chart or settings to obtain data from any timeframe or symbol.

Q: Can I change the output file name?

A: Currently, the output file name is fixed as SmartDataExport.csv. If needed, rename it manually.

Q: How do I save overwritten data?

A: Copy and rename the CSV file within each export interval to keep historical data.

Q: Why do the first 20 bars of Bollinger Bands show 0?

A:

Bollinger Bands require the previous 20 closing prices for calculation. As a result, for the first 20 bars in your data, the necessary history is not available, leading to a 0 value. This is normal behavior, and accurate values will appear from bar 21 onward. If you need Bollinger Bands for every bar, including the earliest ones, we recommend setting the number of bars to export at least 20 bars more than your intended minimum.





Feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We hope this helps streamline your analysis.













Disclaimer

Trading Risks Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor (EA) or script does not guarantee success in any financial trading activity. Due to market volatility and external factors, unexpected losses may occur. All trading risks are solely the responsibility of the end user. Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results

The past performance of the data or systems provided by this product does not guarantee future results. Regardless of how favorable the past results may have been, there is no guarantee that future results will be the same. Limited Individual Support

This product is provided "as-is," and no guarantees are made regarding the complete functionality of all features. While technical support is available, the developer does not guarantee complete fixes or customizations for all potential issues in specific circumstances. Dependency on Third Parties

The operation of this EA or script depends on the stability of MetaTrader 4 or 5 (MT4/MT5) platforms and broker data. The seller assumes no responsibility for malfunctions or errors caused by these external factors. Prohibition of Resale and Duplication

This product is intended for the purchaser's personal use only. Any unauthorized duplication, modification, resale, or distribution to third parties is strictly prohibited. Responsibility for Automated Trading

Users must conduct thorough testing in a test environment and fully understand the risks before using automated trading features at their own discretion. It is strongly recommended to test thoroughly using the Strategy Tester or a demo account. Compliance with Local Laws

Purchasers are responsible for complying with all applicable local laws and regulations in their region. It is the purchaser's duty to ensure that the use and purchase of this product do not violate any laws or regulations. Disclaimer on Data Accuracy and Signals

The accuracy and completeness of the data or signals provided by this product are not guaranteed. This information is provided for reference purposes only, and final decisions should be made by the user. Non-Investment Advisory Disclaimer

This product is not intended to provide investment advice. Final decisions in financial instrument trading should be made at the sole responsibility of the user. The seller assumes no responsibility for any outcomes resulting from the use of this product. Refund Policy

In accordance with MQL Market policies, refunds are not available after purchase. Please ensure thorough testing with the free version or demo version prior to making a purchase.




