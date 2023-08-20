Gold Trader EA Installation

This manual contains a detailed list for installation or downloaded Expert Advisors for Metatrader 5.

You can download the Gold Trader EA from my sales page at the following link.



1. For starters, you need to log in to Metatrader 5. Login and password you have set at mql5.com. Login panel can be found in the upper right corner.







2. In Metatrader 5, go to View/Navigator/Market/Experts and enter "Gold Trader EA" in the search. After that you will see the expert.





3. Download the EA as a demo or buy it. You can also view the description or screenshots.





4. After downloading Gold Trader EA, drag it over to the XAUUSD chart and activate Algo Trading.





5. After that open the preset file, what you have downloaded here.





That's it. The rest is done by the Gold Trader EA itself.

It is important that the Brocker has minimum leverage of 100 or higher! Optimal is 500. This allows the EA to run without problems.

You can also watch a video on Youtube here.









If you are also interested in my other products, you can look here.

I wish you still a lot of fun with the Gold Trader EA and good luck!





Your Igor







