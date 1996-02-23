The Indicator tendency trader EA can trade with 12 top indicators. The following indicators are integrated: 1 Adaptive Moving Average 2 Average Directional Movement Index 3 Bollinger Bands 4 Double Exponential Moving Average 5 Envelopes 6 Fractal Adaptive Moving Average 7 Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 8 Moving Average 9 Parabolic SAR 10 Standard Deviation 11 Triple Exponential Moving Average 12 Variable Index Dynamic Average. All standard indicators trade with simple strategies that are understandable for almost everyone. Indicators are automatically included in the chart and can be adjusted in settings! Only one indicator can be traded! For more in the new chart and magik number!





Now let's go into detail:





---------- General ----------





Panel on/off? (true/false) (panel can be turned on or off)





Magicnumber (must be changed in every chart!!!)





Commentary (for each order)





--- Other filters ---





Select indicator (12 built-in indicators)





Time frame (For all indicators)





Applied Price (For all indicators)





---------- Risk and Money Management ----------





Total Orders (Increase at your own risk!)





Volume type (volume percentage and fixed)





Risk for position





Lots (Fixed)





SL of Day (true/false)





SL of Day (number of negative orders per day)





SL Points





TP Points





Day in profit! Stop trading





---------- BreakEven Filter ----------





Break even on or off?





Shift from opening a position.





Profit length in stops. (Modification of the order when the profit reaches the set stop length)





---------- Tralling Stop Filter ----------





Trailing (true/false)





trailing stop





trailingstep





---------- Partial Sale Filter ----------





Partial Sale (true/false)





Partial sale at percent profit





Partial to minus (true/false)





minus position? Partial Split Risk/2?





Position Split (The position with 25% or 50% split (sell))





---------- Monthly trading filter ----------





Trading from January to December (Some months after the test can be switched off)





---------- Trading days filter ----------





Monday to Friday (Some days can be switched off)





---------- Trading start and end (00:00) Filter ----------





Trading start period





Trading end period





Close position? (true/false)





Close order by time enter in hours





This is followed by settings for 12 indicators.





Indicator tendency trader EA was tested at iCMarketsSC with a leverage of 500 There are no additional settings yet.







I wish you a lot of fun with the EA and good luck!





Your Igor











