PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors.

The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators.

The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed.

In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before.

There is also the possibility to have an alert when all the timeframes have the same maximum color, from a defined timeframe to the last one (so as not to have an alert every time it changes e.g. M1, normally the alert is triggered from M15 and up).