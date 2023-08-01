US30 Revolt

4.6

US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick 

works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1)

The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well

When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities 

When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities

Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator

Avis 12
Epifanio Reusora
18
Epifanio Reusora 2025.02.06 02:01 
 

Nice indicator ever, it is really work. Thank you

Harry Iskandar
260
Harry Iskandar 2024.09.23 10:26 
 

good indi, could you please add alert,thank you

picinova1977
56
picinova1977 2024.08.12 08:50 
 

mt5 version! pls!

