US30 Revolt
- Indicatori
- Lesedi Oliver Seilane
- Versione: 1.0
US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick
works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1)
The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well
When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities
When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities
Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator
Nice indicator ever, it is really work. Thank you