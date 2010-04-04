Forex mastery gold digger EA

The XAU/USD Expert runs on MT4, 1 hour timeframe and can also be used as a scalper on 5min. Higher timeframes are not suggested. The standard setting for 1H timeframes are TP=2000 and SL=1000 1:2 RR ratio. The standard setting for Lot size is 0.01. These settings can be adjusted according to your risk management. The Ea was tested on 1year data with a $10k initial deposit and turned out over $500k. 

To further improve trading quality, Run this in the optimization to see best parameters that fits you


NDFT Modification Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel  when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.    
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Shl v1
Michail Papaioannou
SHL V1  The SHL V1 expert advisor is a scalping ea.  For maximum results, we suggest using it only in a RAW Spread account. TRADING TYPE:  Market Trends Order Type: Pending & Market Time frame: Daily Risk Management: Yes Product: EURUSD Pending SL : Yes VPS : Proposed Fix Lot Size: Yes Platforms: MT4 Trailing Stop Loss: Yes Max Spread: 7 Max Open Orders: 1 Account Type : RAW/ECN Pending TP:  Yes Max Stop Level: 15 STOP LOSS: VARIABLE
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
Zone Two
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Tornado RGB
MARTIN DZUNDA
Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders. Each order is protected by stoploss.   18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital. Recommended -Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD% -Any broker  with leverage >= 1:100 -VPS -Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments ) Symbol EURUSD Timeframe 5M
Arbitrage Forex
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy. I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot. Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidab
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
FxArk RsiMa Grid
Nithaam Davis
This system incorporates a RSI MA Grid strategy with a breakeven system, since the high volume of trades it creates, its recommended to run it on a Cent account on low spreads. The preferred currency is EUR/USD, it functions on other currencies, though this requires optimization. Grid strategies are risky. Parameters: Lots Size Grid settings - Grid Distance in pips Money Close in pips Breakeven settings - Profit in pips Breakeven offset Indicator settings - RSI Period Daily SMA[locked to d
Queens Gambit MT4
Arjan Parsa
Queens Gambit is a next generation EA that has been designed and optimized to trade medium trends of the GBPUSD pair. Once a trend has been established it seeks to activate a favorable entry region and takes multiple positions over a period of time. No risky Grid or Martingale strategies are used at any time. Once the trend changes and there are unprofitable positions they are closed at a set stop loss. The EA continually trades without blackout days or hours and has strict trailing on profitabl
Adama MT4
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Adama  EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ens
Probability MT4
Agus Santoso
Ortalama, Martingale Yok MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119494 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119495 Canlı Sinyal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281927 Canlı Sinyal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2291328 "Olasılık", Forex piyasasında işlem yapmak için olasılık teorisinin prensiplerinden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Bu EA, yatırımcılara sağlam, güvenilir ve karlı bir işlem deneyimi sunarken minimum risk ma
Index Grid
Radvilas Maciukas
Index Grid — Buy-Side Grid Engine for Index CFDs Index Grid is a disciplined, buy-side grid robot designed primarily for cash index CFDs . It places a symmetric grid of orders below and above an “anchor” price and targets a fixed percentage take-profit from each entry. The EA can operate with pending orders (Buy Limit / Buy Stop) or in market-on-touch mode, has optional auto-re-anchoring when flat, and includes practical safeguards for spread, working hours, and broker StopLevel constraints. Fai
Engulfing Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Engulfing Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Engulfing Pattern EA is an automated trading system that identifies and trades bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns. It includes built-in risk management features and dynamic stop-loss/take-profit calculations based on ATR (Average True Range). 2. Unique Features    Detects bullish and bearish engulfing patterns for trade entry. Confirms engulfing patterns based on candlestick formations. RSI Filter for Trade Confirmation (Optional): Uses Relativ
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Pro Arbitrage EA MT4
M Ardiansyah
Pro Arbitrage EA   trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world. MT4 Limitation :
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Standard
Evgeniy Zhdan
Gold Standart - a trading expert for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument. The Expert Advisor is tested on real ticks on any part of history. No hazardous trading methods are used. Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Recommended trading instrument (TF 1M): XAUUSD (Gold). We recommend using a remote server (VPS). Settings: This LOT: - This lot For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of balance; MaxLot - You can
Aero Trade
Alprian
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
