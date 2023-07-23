Lot Rebate Grid Hedging MT4

Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution.

The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture.


**You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou 


Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong.


MT5 version  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102749?source=Site+Market+MT5+New+Search+Rating006%3ahedging#description


Facebook page :  facebook.com/GoldStrate


