GoldEye

Principle of strategy

1. according to the small box to determine overbought and oversold, and then open positions. It's as simple as that, the big box is not used in the early trading strategy.

2. The size of the small box is controlled by SmallBoxBars. The larger the SmallBoxBars value, the larger the box, and the more difficult it is to open the warehouse

3.OpenLevel to control overbought and oversold. The smaller the value, the higher the overbought and oversold requirements, and the harder it is to open a position

4. There are three ways to close positions, which are controlled by CloseLevel, ProfitCloseLevel and Profitpoint respectively. See the parameters for details

5. Time control, this is super important. If the time is set incorrectly, it will be difficult to make a profit after the resumption. Is to control which time period EA opens. See parameters for details.

direction for use


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) 
Type of account
 Classic, ECN, PRO. Leverage 1:20 or higher
Timeframe
 H1
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit
 500$
Can work with other EAs
 Yes

Parameter is introduced


panel_display=Open the true display panel and the false non-display interface
Magic = EA Magic Number
comment = Ea name
Risk_switch=Turn on true to enable automatic hand count (automatic hand count is determined according to the balance) and turn on false to enable fixed hand count
Risk=Risk coefficient (the greater the risk coefficient, the greater the number of open positions)

FixedLots=Setting of the number of hands

Real-time transaction monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2009588?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=account

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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PandaMan
Qi Guo
Experts
Pandaman is a state-of-the-art mean reversion trading system that operates during US trading hours. It is very different from most other scalping systems in that it uses unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong tendency towards mean reversions with high profit targets. EA enters the market with a 19-23 hour market order and does not open positions during the extension period (0:00-1:00). In terms of trading duration, this is classic scalping: in and out of trades within a few hours
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