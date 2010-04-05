GoldEye

Principle of strategy

1. according to the small box to determine overbought and oversold, and then open positions. It's as simple as that, the big box is not used in the early trading strategy.

2. The size of the small box is controlled by SmallBoxBars. The larger the SmallBoxBars value, the larger the box, and the more difficult it is to open the warehouse

3.OpenLevel to control overbought and oversold. The smaller the value, the higher the overbought and oversold requirements, and the harder it is to open a position

4. There are three ways to close positions, which are controlled by CloseLevel, ProfitCloseLevel and Profitpoint respectively. See the parameters for details

5. Time control, this is super important. If the time is set incorrectly, it will be difficult to make a profit after the resumption. Is to control which time period EA opens. See parameters for details.

direction for use


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) 
Type of account
 Classic, ECN, PRO. Leverage 1:20 or higher
Timeframe
 H1
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit
 500$
Can work with other EAs
 Yes

Parameter is introduced


panel_display=Open the true display panel and the false non-display interface
Magic = EA Magic Number
comment = Ea name
Risk_switch=Turn on true to enable automatic hand count (automatic hand count is determined according to the balance) and turn on false to enable fixed hand count
Risk=Risk coefficient (the greater the risk coefficient, the greater the number of open positions)

FixedLots=Setting of the number of hands

Real-time transaction monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2009588?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=account

