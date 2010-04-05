GoldEye
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Qi Guo
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Principle of strategy
1. according to the small box to determine overbought and oversold, and then open positions. It's as simple as that, the big box is not used in the early trading strategy.
2. The size of the small box is controlled by SmallBoxBars. The larger the SmallBoxBars value, the larger the box, and the more difficult it is to open the warehouse
3.OpenLevel to control overbought and oversold. The smaller the value, the higher the overbought and oversold requirements, and the harder it is to open a position
4. There are three ways to close positions, which are controlled by CloseLevel, ProfitCloseLevel and Profitpoint respectively. See the parameters for details
5. Time control, this is super important. If the time is set incorrectly, it will be difficult to make a profit after the resumption. Is to control which time period EA opens. See parameters for details.
direction for use
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Type of account
|Classic, ECN, PRO. Leverage 1:20 or higher
|Timeframe
|H1
|Settings
|Default
|Minimal/Recommended Deposit
|500$
|Can work with other EAs
|Yes
Parameter is introduced
FixedLots=Setting of the number of hands
Real-time transaction monitoring
