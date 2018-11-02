Multiple Strategy Automator FREE

5

FREE EDITION!

~paid edition no longer available. may be updated and re-added in the future~

This expert advisor is used to automate one or more commonly used trading strategies.

Currently available strategies:

-Moving Average Crossover

-MACD Cross over 0 line

-MACD Cross over Signal - PAID EDITION ONLY

-Moving Average Crossover with MACD Signal cross - PAID EDITION ONLY

-Bollinger Band Cross - PAID EDITION ONLY


-CCI Filter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY

-StochasticFilter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY

-DeMarker fFilter or each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY


All strategies can be used for opening or closing trades separately, or can be used in unison.


These strategies ARE NOT preset, and need to be tuned to your personal trading style using the trading parameters.

Suggested Use:

Pair: Any

TimeFrame: Any

Min Balace: Any, recommend 1000+


Examples:

-MA Cross Opens trade, MACD Cross 0 closes trade.

-MA Cross OR MACD Cross 0 Opens trade, MACD Cross Signal closes trade.

-All 3 can open trades, SL/TP closes trade.

-Any of the above options, with a CCI filter for opening trades.


##############

#  DISCLAIMER #

#############

This tool is provided as-is. It is not preset for any specific results and is used to automate YOUR strategy. YOU must setup your own settings for moving averages, MACD, and filters, and do your own backtesting before use.

The creator of this tool is not liable for any misuse, lack of understanding, or monies lost during use.



Reviews 2
sekar anand
38
sekar anand 2025.03.22 07:18 
 

good ea

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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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sekar anand
38
sekar anand 2025.03.22 07:18 
 

good ea

Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 14:15 
 

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