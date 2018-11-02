Multiple Strategy Automator FREE

FREE EDITION!

~paid edition no longer available. may be updated and re-added in the future~

This expert advisor is used to automate one or more commonly used trading strategies.

Currently available strategies:

-Moving Average Crossover

-MACD Cross over 0 line

-MACD Cross over Signal - PAID EDITION ONLY

-Moving Average Crossover with MACD Signal cross - PAID EDITION ONLY

-Bollinger Band Cross - PAID EDITION ONLY





-CCI Filter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY

-StochasticFilter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY

-DeMarker fFilter or each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY





All strategies can be used for opening or closing trades separately, or can be used in unison.





These strategies ARE NOT preset, and need to be tuned to your personal trading style using the trading parameters.

Suggested Use:

Pair: Any

TimeFrame: Any

Min Balace: Any, recommend 1000+







Examples:

-MA Cross Opens trade, MACD Cross 0 closes trade.

-MA Cross OR MACD Cross 0 Opens trade, MACD Cross Signal closes trade.

-All 3 can open trades, SL/TP closes trade.

-Any of the above options, with a CCI filter for opening trades.





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# DISCLAIMER #

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This tool is provided as-is. It is not preset for any specific results and is used to automate YOUR strategy. YOU must setup your own settings for moving averages, MACD, and filters, and do your own backtesting before use.

The creator of this tool is not liable for any misuse, lack of understanding, or monies lost during use.



