Mintowin
- Indicators
-
Saeid SoleimaniI'm an algorithmic trading specialist and AI researcher based in Canada with a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Toronto.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mintowin Quantitative Trading Suite for MT5
MinTowin is a professional algorithmic market structure and dynamic momentum analysis suite designed for traders who require precise execution signals, multi-layered trend confirmation, and structured risk management directly on their MetaTrader 5 charts.
Key Technical Advantage: MinTo win combines proprietary volatility expansion metrics with multi-timeframe structural alignment to filter out market noise and identify high-probability trend continuation and breakout setups.
Core Features
- Adaptive Market Structure Filter: Identifies market regime changes and aligns short-term scalping opportunities with higher-timeframe trend direction.
- Institutional Risk Engine: Dynamically calculates structural Stop Loss levels based on price swing points and volatility expansion.
- Multi-Tiered Profit Distribution: Generates multiple structured Take Profit levels for partial position closing and trailing management.
- Cyber Dark Glass HUD Panel: A real-time graphic interface rendering current market bias, active signal state, execution model, and target levels without chart clutter.
- Non-Repainting Execution: All signals and visual markers lock upon bar close, ensuring 100% backtest fidelity and real-time reliability.
- Multi-Channel Notification Matrix: Real-time alerts via MT5 terminal pop-ups, push notifications to mobile devices, and email alerts.
Technical Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Supported Assets
|XAUUSD (Gold), Forex Majors, Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto
|Recommended Timeframes
|M5 (Scalping)and M1
|Signal Repainting
|No Repainting (Signals close strictly on bar close)
|Execution Modes
|Adaptive Trend Breakout, Momentum Crossover, Volatility Mean Reversal
|Risk Engine
|Dynamic Pivot SL, Multi-Target TP (1-5 targets), Risk-to-Reward Step Multipliers
Configurable Parameters
|Parameter Section
|Description
|Algorithm & Signal Matrix
|Configure core entry models, EMA trend alignment filters, multi-timeframe HTF trend guard switches, and algorithmic sensitivity.
|Risk Management Engine
|Select dynamic Stop Loss mode (Structural Swing vs Volatility Expansion) and customize fractal buffer offsets.
|Target Distribution
|Define active Take Profit count (1-5), set Risk-to-Reward step ratios, and enable shaded Risk/Reward zone bands.
|Visual Graphics
|Customize signal marker icons, color themes, line widths, and HUD dashboard visibility.
|Notifications
|Enable or disable desktop pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts.
Recommended Setup & Best Practices
- Attach MinTo win to an M5 or M15 chart of your preferred pair (e.g., XAUUSD).
- Ensure AutoM5ScalpMode is set to true for optimized default scalping parameters.
- Wait for bar completion when a signal arrow appears before executing orders.
- Use the dynamic SL and structured TP levels displayed on the HUD for disciplined capital management.