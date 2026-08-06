Mintowin Quantitative Trading Suite for MT5

MinTowin is a professional algorithmic market structure and dynamic momentum analysis suite designed for traders who require precise execution signals, multi-layered trend confirmation, and structured risk management directly on their MetaTrader 5 charts.

Key Technical Advantage: MinTo win combines proprietary volatility expansion metrics with multi-timeframe structural alignment to filter out market noise and identify high-probability trend continuation and breakout setups.

Core Features

Adaptive Market Structure Filter: Identifies market regime changes and aligns short-term scalping opportunities with higher-timeframe trend direction.

Identifies market regime changes and aligns short-term scalping opportunities with higher-timeframe trend direction. Institutional Risk Engine: Dynamically calculates structural Stop Loss levels based on price swing points and volatility expansion.

Dynamically calculates structural Stop Loss levels based on price swing points and volatility expansion. Multi-Tiered Profit Distribution: Generates multiple structured Take Profit levels for partial position closing and trailing management.

Generates multiple structured Take Profit levels for partial position closing and trailing management. Cyber Dark Glass HUD Panel: A real-time graphic interface rendering current market bias, active signal state, execution model, and target levels without chart clutter.

A real-time graphic interface rendering current market bias, active signal state, execution model, and target levels without chart clutter. Non-Repainting Execution: All signals and visual markers lock upon bar close, ensuring 100% backtest fidelity and real-time reliability.

All signals and visual markers lock upon bar close, ensuring 100% backtest fidelity and real-time reliability. Multi-Channel Notification Matrix: Real-time alerts via MT5 terminal pop-ups, push notifications to mobile devices, and email alerts.

Technical Specifications

Specification Details Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported Assets XAUUSD (Gold), Forex Majors, Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto Recommended Timeframes M5 (Scalping)and M1 Signal Repainting No Repainting (Signals close strictly on bar close) Execution Modes Adaptive Trend Breakout, Momentum Crossover, Volatility Mean Reversal Risk Engine Dynamic Pivot SL, Multi-Target TP (1-5 targets), Risk-to-Reward Step Multipliers

Configurable Parameters

Parameter Section Description Algorithm & Signal Matrix Configure core entry models, EMA trend alignment filters, multi-timeframe HTF trend guard switches, and algorithmic sensitivity. Risk Management Engine Select dynamic Stop Loss mode (Structural Swing vs Volatility Expansion) and customize fractal buffer offsets. Target Distribution Define active Take Profit count (1-5), set Risk-to-Reward step ratios, and enable shaded Risk/Reward zone bands. Visual Graphics Customize signal marker icons, color themes, line widths, and HUD dashboard visibility. Notifications Enable or disable desktop pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts.

Recommended Setup & Best Practices