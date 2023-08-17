Boy Plunger EA
- Experts
-
Saeid SoleimaniI'm an algorithmic trading specialist and AI researcher based in Canada with a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Toronto.
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 9 September 2023
- Activations: 20
The Boy Plunger Gold EA is a revolutionary scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Gold and Silver markets. This EA does not require a low spread account and offers smart take profit and stop loss levels, without the need for trailing features.
The EA is intended for use and backtesting specifically in 2023.
- Main EA setting:
- Timeframe: The timeframe used for market analysis. It is set to PERIOD_H4, which represents the 4-hour timeframe.
- ATR_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Average True Range (ATR).
- WPR_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Williams %R indicator.
- RSI_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
- Movinginput: The period for the moving average indicator.
- Risk Manage:
- RiskMode: The risk management mode. It is set to 0, which represents fixed lots.
- InpLots: The number of lots to use per trade if RiskMode is set to 0 (Fixed Lots).
- Risk: The percentage of the account balance to use per trade if RiskMode is set to 2 (Percent Risk).
- StopLossMultiplier: The multiplier used to calculate the stop loss level(atr level).
- TakeProfitMultiplier: The multiplier used to calculate the take profit level(atr level).
- TakeProfitHidden: The hidden take profit level.
- Other setting:
- MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA, used to prevent interference from other EAs.
- EAname: The name of the EA, used for identification in the MetaTrader terminal.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating