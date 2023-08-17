Boy Plunger EA

The Boy Plunger Gold EA is a revolutionary scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Gold and Silver markets. This EA does not require a low spread account and offers smart take profit and stop loss levels, without the need for trailing features.









The EA is intended for use and backtesting specifically in 2023.





Main EA setting: Timeframe: The timeframe used for market analysis. It is set to PERIOD_H4, which represents the 4-hour timeframe.

ATR_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Average True Range (ATR).

WPR_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Williams %R indicator.

RSI_Period: The number of bars used for calculating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.

Movinginput: The period for the moving average indicator. Risk Manage: RiskMode: The risk management mode. It is set to 0, which represents fixed lots.

InpLots: The number of lots to use per trade if RiskMode is set to 0 (Fixed Lots).

Risk: The percentage of the account balance to use per trade if RiskMode is set to 2 (Percent Risk).

StopLossMultiplier: The multiplier used to calculate the stop loss level(atr level).

TakeProfitMultiplier: The multiplier used to calculate the take profit level (atr level).

TakeProfitHidden: The hidden take profit level. Other setting: MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA, used to prevent interference from other EAs.

EAname: The name of the EA, used for identification in the MetaTrader terminal.



