MT Supply Demand :
It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price. 
Supply Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down.

Demand Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often accepted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more buying power to push the price back up.


PLATFROM: MT4 Only

TRADE: Forex  

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol   



SETTINGS:

Supply & Demand : ON | OFF 

Candle MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend.

Show Symbol : ON | OFF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.

İncelemeler 9
sseguelbon
14
sseguelbon 2024.05.09 17:51 
 

Excelente Indicador. Muy fiable para analizar liquidez

Michelle Celis
29
Michelle Celis 2024.03.20 18:18 
 

This indicator is incredible, it works very well, and the developer Issara Seeboonrueang is very kind.

Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana
320
Agus Putu Gede Wira Adnyana 2023.07.07 18:35 
 

The Best Supply and Demand indicator. please provide for MT5 sir.

This indicator has no signals.
