MT Supply Demand
- Indicateurs
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 11 juillet 2023
MT Supply Demand :
It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.
Demand Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often accepted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more buying power to push the price back up.
PLATFROM: MT4 Only
Show Symbol : ON | OFF
This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.
Excelente Indicador. Muy fiable para analizar liquidez