MT Supply Demand :

It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.

Supply Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down.



Demand Zone is a zone where the price has reached, it is often accepted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more buying power to push the price back up.







PLATFROM: MT4 Only





TRADE: Forex





TIME FRAME: All Time Frame





SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol













SETTINGS:





Supply & Demand : ON | OFF





Candle MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend.



