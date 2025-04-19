GitHub now supports the MQL5 and MQL4 languages
Moreover, MQL4 (which actually also includes MQL5, since both languages are treated as one MQL4 language by the index authors) has moved up to No. 41 in the TIOBE's language popularity index: http://www.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/
- www.tiobe.com
We are happy to announce that one of the largest Git hosting services GitHub now officially supports the MQL5 and MQL4 programming languages. Now, developers of trading robots and indicators can use all the possibilities of the GitHub web interface, including access to the statistics of the repository languages, automatic syntax highlighting while browsing the source code, and filtering of search results by language.
- github.com
Are there any plans to integrate GitHub (or generic Git) functionality into the MetaEditor for version control (such as for example, similar to the way it is available in Microsoft Visual Studio)?
I would prefer the compiler and debugger to be better documented so that it could be integrated in other editors easily... when compared to sublime text, meta editor still needs a lot of improvement.
Are there any plans to integrate GitHub (or generic Git) functionality into the MetaEditor for version control (such as for example, similar to the way it is available in Microsoft Visual Studio)?
I never quite understood the integration of Source control with dev environments. I always prefer to use the source control system to control stuff, especially when working with branches and merges etc
But there again I also used to like using vi on massive C++ codebases, so maybe I'm a bit weird and not the average user
I never quite understood the integration of Source control with dev environments. I always prefer to use the source control system to control stuff, especially when working with branches and merges etc
But there again I also used to like using vi on massive C++ codebases, so maybe I'm a bit weird and not the average user
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We are happy to announce that one of the largest Git hosting services GitHub now officially supports the MQL5 and MQL4 programming languages. Now, developers of trading robots and indicators can use all the possibilities of the GitHub web interface, including access to the statistics of the repository languages, automatic syntax highlighting while browsing the source code, and filtering of search results by language.