GitHub now supports the MQL5 and MQL4 languages

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We are happy to announce that one of the largest Git hosting services GitHub now officially supports the MQL5 and MQL4 programming languages. Now, developers of trading robots and indicators can use all the possibilities of the GitHub web interface, including access to the statistics of the repository languages, automatic syntax highlighting while browsing the source code, and filtering of search results by language.

Source code language statistics in the repository

Syntax highlighting in source code viewing mode

 

Moreover, MQL4 (which actually also includes MQL5, since both languages are treated as one MQL4 language by the index authors) has moved up to No. 41 in the TIOBE's language popularity index: http://www.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/


TIOBE Index | TIOBE - The Software Quality Company
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TIOBE Index for November 2016 November Headline: Is Haskell finally going to hit the top 20? Some people say that Haskell is the most mature purely functional programming language available nowadays. It has quite a long history, dating back from 1990 and its community is growing, although slowly. This month Haskell is only 0.255% away from the...
 
Great to see that
 
Fantastic news
 
This is great news. I've used GitHub for version control of my R code for quite a while. It will be good to use this system to keep track of the changes I make to my EA code.
[Deleted]  
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

We are happy to announce that one of the largest Git hosting services GitHub now officially supports the MQL5 and MQL4 programming languages. Now, developers of trading robots and indicators can use all the possibilities of the GitHub web interface, including access to the statistics of the repository languages, automatic syntax highlighting while browsing the source code, and filtering of search results by language.

Are there any plans to integrate GitHub (or generic Git) functionality into the MetaEditor for version control (such as for example, similar to the way it is available in Microsoft Visual Studio)?
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I am currently using GitHub for my R and Python projects. Now, we are able to share mql4, that's great!
[Deleted]  
This is great news!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Are there any plans to integrate GitHub (or generic Git) functionality into the MetaEditor for version control (such as for example, similar to the way it is available in Microsoft Visual Studio)?

I would prefer the compiler and debugger to be better documented so that it could be integrated in other editors easily... when compared to sublime text, meta editor still needs a lot of improvement.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Are there any plans to integrate GitHub (or generic Git) functionality into the MetaEditor for version control (such as for example, similar to the way it is available in Microsoft Visual Studio)?

I never quite understood the integration of Source control with dev environments. I always prefer to use the source control system to control stuff, especially when working with branches and merges etc

But there again I also used to like using vi on massive C++ codebases, so maybe I'm a bit weird and not the average user

 
James Cater:

I never quite understood the integration of Source control with dev environments. I always prefer to use the source control system to control stuff, especially when working with branches and merges etc

But there again I also used to like using vi on massive C++ codebases, so maybe I'm a bit weird and not the average user

For sure you are not an average user. vi ? really ? why not ed ?
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