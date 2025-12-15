How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 86
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.14 01:59
This is very interesing article: WORKING WITH GSM MODEM FROM AN MQL5 EXPERT ADVISOR
Hi Sergey,
i started to trade with MT5, but do you know which brokers are working with it?
Hi Sergey,
i started to trade with MT5, but do you know which brokers are working with it?
Broker for real/live trading? Selecting the broker for live trading is very personal thing so you can select it by yourself.
If demo so click on the left side on the 'Accounts' - 'Open Account' (by right mouse click) and you will get some brokers) and so on.
This is my case with the brokers (some brokers are having the majors with good data/quotes, some of them are trading stocks, and so on):
As there are many questions from newbies about where to start so I want to remind once again about the following:
new bee
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
and read articles.
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
Strategy Tester
Optimization
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
Cloud
How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340 -
automated trading robot
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.04.19 11:43
1. Open your MT4 platform.
2. Open the chart of the instrument that you want to trade with (currency, stock, commodity or index).
3. Copy the .ex4 file of your expert advisor (I believe this is what you call automated trading robot) and paste it in the: File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder of your MT4 platform.
4. Right click on the Refresh option of your Experts Advisors folder in the MT4 Navigator window.
5. Click on the Experts Advisors folder, find the expert you've just inserted and drag it on the chart that you want to use it with.
6. A window with the Expert Advisor's setting will be opened and there you can fill all the parameters of your "robot".
7. Don't forget to tick the: Allow live trading in the Common tab of your Expert's settings.
8. Close the settings window and if you want to begin trading with your Expert Advisor, click the: Auto Trading button of your MT4 platform.
9. If you see a happy smiling face in the upper right corner of your chart, then you are OK.
10. If you want to avoid internet and power outages, it is strongly recommended to use a VPS service for your automated trading.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.07 18:18Just a reminder
There is good article concerning to fundamental trading (for creation of the EAs related to News Trading) :
============
Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
Increasing lot size
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.29 00:58
