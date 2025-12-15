How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 86

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.14 01:59

This is very interesing article: WORKING WITH GSM MODEM FROM AN MQL5 EXPERT ADVISOR

There is currently a fair number of means for a comfortable remote monitoring of a trading account: mobile terminals, push notifications, working with ICQ. But it all requires Internet connection. This article describes the process of creating an Expert Advisor that will allow you to stay in touch with your trading terminal even when mobile Internet is not available, through calls and text messaging. In addition, this Expert Advisor will be able to notify you of the lost or reestablished connection with the trade server.

 

 i started to trade with MT5, but do you know which brokers are working with it? 

 
Mohammed Mounir:

 i started to trade with MT5, but do you know which brokers are working with it? 

Broker for real/live trading? Selecting the broker for live trading is very personal thing so you can select it by yourself.

If demo so click on the left side on the 'Accounts' - 'Open Account' (by right mouse click) and you will get some brokers) and so on.

This is my case with the brokers (some brokers are having the majors with good data/quotes, some of them are trading stocks, and so on):

 

 
ok great thank you
 

As there are many questions from newbies about where to start so I want to remind once again about the following:

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !

How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340 - 

automated trading robot

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.04.19 11:43

1. Open your MT4 platform.

2. Open the chart of the instrument that you want to trade with (currency, stock, commodity or index).

3. Copy the .ex4 file of your expert advisor (I believe this is what you call automated trading robot) and paste it in the: File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts folder of your MT4 platform.



4. Right click on the Refresh option of your Experts Advisors folder in the MT4 Navigator window.

5. Click on the Experts Advisors folder, find the expert you've just inserted and drag it on the chart that you want to use it with.

6. A window with the Expert Advisor's setting will be opened and there you can fill all the parameters of your "robot".

7. Don't forget to tick the: Allow live trading in the Common tab of your Expert's settings.



8. Close the settings window and if you want to begin trading with your Expert Advisor, click the: Auto Trading button of your MT4 platform.




9. If you see a happy smiling face in the upper right corner of your chart, then you are OK.

10. If you want to avoid internet and power outages, it is strongly recommended to use a VPS service for your automated trading.



i want to host an automated trading robot on my meta4 platform but i dont know how to do it...
 

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.07 18:18

Just a reminder

There is good article concerning to fundamental trading (for creation of the EAs related to News Trading) :

============

Building an Automatic News Trader



As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Just as a reminder: do not back test EAs on News. Backtesting does not consider bigger spreads, gaps or slippage.
 
You are doing great job for traders to know well how to use MT5 as it look like it will be used soon 
 
Hi guys,
I would like to know if is possible use mt4 indicators on mt5?
Thanks .
