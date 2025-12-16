All about MT5 updates.
In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :
- A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
- MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.
Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64
- With this information you will know which zip file to download.
- You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.
After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.
If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :
- NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat.
If you don't want to be a beta-tester, and so you don't want to receive beta-build :