Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.22 08:04
'Why not publish my trading signals on the Twitter?' - Building a Social Technology Startup, Part I: Tweet Your MetaTrader 5 Signals
This article aims to illustrate, through a practical example, how you can communicate an MetaTrader 5 terminal with an external web service. We are tweeting the trading signals generated by an Expert Advisor.
This idea comes from a particular conception of automatic trading called computer-assisted trading. In a nutshell, the computers of the XXI century do not have cognitive abilities, but they are very good at processing information and executing data. So why do not we build computer systems using human brains as filters to make decisions? This approach is inspired on the Human-based computation (HBC) paradigm, hence focuses on building decision support tools, rather than coding decision maker algorithms.
I had initially thought about creating an RSS feed with the trading signals generated by my EAs (it is assumed that there is a medium or long term underlying trading system, this idea is not valid for automatic scalping systems). A human with access to the feed should validate my robotic signals according to the circumstances of the moment, just before putting them on the market. However, I soon realized that everything could be even more social, and thought to myself, 'Why not publish my trading signals on the Twitter?' This led me to develop this Social Decision Support System.
So finally. We do not expect to see any developments to come out of MT4 ever again
Alain Verleyen, 2016.11.22 08:34MT5 hedging is now exactly the same trading style as MT4. It allows any number of positions, not only 2.
MetaTrader 5 iOS build 1425: Improved One Click Trading and updated Settings design
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.11.24 11:39
The One Click Trading panel has become even more convenient in the updated MetaTrader 5 application. The panel is now additionally available in the portrait mode. The volume of trades in the panel can be quickly changed by selecting a desired value from the list.
Now, the Settings section of the MetaTrader 5 application features information about the current trading account. Also, we have conveniently arranged the section units and updated its design. Another new option allows changing the featured symbol straight from the chart by clicking on the symbol name in the window header.
Update your application right now — the latest version of MetaTrader 5 is now available in the App Store!
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Please use the SRC button when you post code. Thank you.
This time, I edited it for you.
new bee
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
and read articles.
No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.
I've been having trouble getting historical data before Oct 31, 2016 using MT5. I've done the 'Options', 'max bars = unlimited', set my time frame on a GBPUSD chart to Daily and scrolled left. I'm using the base demo account I was given. And I even tried deleting App Data and restarting. The Toolbox|Journal shows no indication of even trying to download more data, and see the backtesting log below. It recognizes the Jan-Nov timeline, and says it synchronized the history, but the BT results chart "Entries by Month" only shows November entries. Same all other BT results.
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.28 08:54
Some people asked about indicators I am using for my market condition analysis (MT5) so please find indicators and template to download from the following post:
Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
Some interesting article to read: RANDOM WALK AND THE TREND INDICATOR
The coin-tossing game has been around for ages. Let us play this game, but with the intentions of trying out and understanding the mechanisms of technical trade on the FOREX market. We are far not the first who took up a coin into the hands. Those who wish to learn more about the probability theory, can refer to the book An Introduction to Probability Theory and Its Applications by William Feller. Our goal is to understand the mechanisms of trade.
