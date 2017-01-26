The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account.

This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester. It visualizes the balance and equity:





To apply the indicator in the tester, it should be included in the tester template "tester.tpl". This how it is done:

open any chart

clear the chart of unnecessary indicators, objects and experts (preferably all)



drag the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator to the chart

then right click on the chart — "Templates" — "Save Template ..." — enter the name "tester.tpl".

Now the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator will be built into the Tester chart.