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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LifeHack Balance Equity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account.
This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester. It visualizes the balance and equity:
To apply the indicator in the tester, it should be included in the tester template "tester.tpl". This how it is done:
- open any chart
- clear the chart of unnecessary indicators, objects and experts (preferably all)
- drag the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator to the chart
- then right click on the chart — "Templates" — "Save Template ..." — enter the name "tester.tpl".
Now the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator will be built into the Tester chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16982
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