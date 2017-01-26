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Indicators

LifeHack Balance Equity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator displays the balance and equity of the trade account. 

This indicator is especially useful when used in the strategy tester. It visualizes the balance and equity:

LifeHack Balance Equity tester

To apply the indicator in the tester, it should be included in the tester template "tester.tpl". This how it is done:

  • open any chart
  • clear the chart of unnecessary indicators, objects and experts (preferably all)
  • drag the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator to the chart
  • then right click on the chart — "Templates" — "Save Template ..." — enter the name "tester.tpl".
Now the "LifeHack Balance Equity" indicator will be built into the Tester chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16982

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