Right there (we are talking about maximum drawdown) -
Here is an example from my Metatrader about the drawdown (tried to choose the maximum one visually), it turned out to be $872 or 35% -
----------------
By the way, there are different types of drawdown (and consequently different formulas, as well as for ROI for example).
And there are equity positive EAs/trades and there are equity negative ones.
You are wrong. If you record 90 consecutive losing trades with a loss of 1%, the drawdown will be 90% accordingly. No offense, but it seems like you're just deliberately looking for something to complain about. Instead of properly understanding your surroundings.The drawdown is not only calculated by equity, but also by balance. The maximal drawdown is the maximal drawdown fixed in percents. And it can be fixed both on equity and on unprofitable trades closed in a row.
The drawdown chart shows a graph of variation losses on open positions, not the drawdown. Of course you can call it what you like. You can also call the drawdown a profit.
But the "maximal drawdown" parameter I will not argue.
I will say it again. My main claim to the "Gain" chart. The rest is not important.
And about "to pick on" - it seems to you:)
The drawdown chart shows a graph of variation losses on open positions, not drawdown.
Well, yes. The drawdown chart captures the current drawdown in equity. But in general, drawdown is counted in several variations:
1) By equity.
2) By equity. This is exactly what you mean regarding the closed positions.
3) Absolute. If the account is down not only in relation to the current balance, but also to its initial one.
And this is all in the data on the different tabs.
Thanks for the clarification. I realised that there was some terminological confusion. I understand the term "drawdown" as a ratio between maximum return (balance/equity) and the subsequent minimum return (equity). I.e. in local terms it would probably be "maximum drawdown". The question was more about the "Drawdown" chart.
The question was more about the "Drawdown" chart.
Well, that's why I prefer it, because it shows the current drawdown percentage in real time. For me it is one of the most important charts. And in other services it is usually missing.
This (in terms of balance) also happens - here is a screenshot from the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1486
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1838 (the term "equity" is the equity of open positions, i.e. if all open positions are closed at one time - how much will be in the account)
Maximum drawdown of the signal as percentage of the balance/equityMaximum drawdown of a signal as a percentage of balance/equity
Ok. In principle, any indicators can be counted or not counted. Consumers of the service will assess the adequacy and convenience by voting with their money. How it will be - let's see:).
My main proposal is to change the schedule "Growth". But it seems that I am the only one who thinks it is inadequate:)).
For me it is not a matter of principle, but I think I will support you in this. It would not be superfluous.