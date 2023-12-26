Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal?

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Hi all.

Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal please? The "normal" drawdown is good but I assume that normal drawdown is based on closed trades. What about the maximum drawdown including the open trades? Some trades are open for a long time, waiting to turn a loss into a profit. In these cases the open max. drawdown is much higher than the normal drawdown.

Regards

 
I made a summary post (means: the post is always edited for the recent news for example):
How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean?
How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean?
  • 2023.01.25
  • www.mql5.com
Small thread: is relative drawdown terminology identical to absolute draw down. And you can read this article too - what the numbers in the expert testing report mean. Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 

Maximum Drawdown - forum thread - 

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About the signals - I am not sure which kind of drawdown they (Signal system) are using but it may be the following:

Maximum drawdown on equity open trades

Maximum Drawdown
Maximum Drawdown
  • 2016.09.28
  • www.mql5.com
On the Detailed Report of my account on my MT4, the Maximal Drawdown is only at 2.65% but on my signal's Maximum Drawdown, it shows 56...
 

More to read -

--------------

About Drawdown
About Drawdown
  • 2022.02.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hello. I'm backtesting an EA on metatrader...
 
sigja:

Hi all.

Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal please? The "normal" drawdown is good but I assume that normal drawdown is based on closed trades. What about the maximum drawdown including the open trades? Some trades are open for a long time, waiting to turn a loss into a profit. In these cases the open max. drawdown is much higher than the normal drawdown.

Regards

..and finally (to make it shorter) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals. Account monitoring.

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 13:53

And the maximal drawdown in signals is that from Metatrader I gave an example above, according to this article

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1838 (the term "equity" is the equity of open positions, i.e. if all open positions are closed at one time - how much will be in the account)

Maximum drawdown of the signal as percentage of the balance/equity

Maximum drawdown of a signal as a percentage of balance/equity

 

Nice Sergey. Thanks a lot! My conclusion is that the signal's drawdown chart shows the % open drawdown - it is the difference in % between the balance and the lowest equity.

(Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades. Equity is the account balance plus or minus the floating profit/loss from any open trades. From link)

:-)

How to understand equity, balance and freemargin?
How to understand equity, balance and freemargin?
  • 2014.10.31
  • www.mql5.com
I see three functions: AccountEquity(), AccountBalance() and AccountFreeMargin...
 
sigja #:

Nice Sergey. Thanks a lot! My conclusion is that the signal's drawdown chart shows the % open drawdown - it is the difference in % between the balance and the lowest equity.

(Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades. Equity is the account balance plus or minus the floating profit/loss from any open trades. From link)

:-)

To be clear: I am referring to the drawdown of the signals in the Signals service (copy-trading service)  :-)
 
sigja #:
To be clear: I am referring to the drawdown of the signals in the Signals service (copy-trading service)  :-)

Read this photo carefully.


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Read this photo carefully.


Very nice, thanks Eleni! That is important to know :-)
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Read this photo carefully.


Please see attached file - why are the two drawdowns different? I suppose they should be the same. Do you or anyone know please?
Files:
Untitled2.png  76 kb
 
sigja #:
Please see attached file - why are the two drawdowns different? I suppose they should be the same. Do you or anyone know please?

The smaller drawdown in the below chart is the open/live drawdown of the account and the higher drawdown is the maximum drawdown, including closed positions, so the maximum difference between high/low of the account balance, since the signal was connected to MQL5.com.

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