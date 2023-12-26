Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal?
- 2023.01.25
- www.mql5.com
Maximum Drawdown - forum thread -
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About the signals - I am not sure which kind of drawdown they (Signal system) are using but it may be the following:
Maximum drawdown on equity open trades
- 2016.09.28
- www.mql5.com
More to read -
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- About Drawdown - forum thread
- Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ? - forum thread
- Maximum Drawdown - forum thread
- What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean - the article
- Equity Chart indicator for MT4 and LifeHack Balance Equity indicator for MT5 - CodeBase
Hi all.
Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal please? The "normal" drawdown is good but I assume that normal drawdown is based on closed trades. What about the maximum drawdown including the open trades? Some trades are open for a long time, waiting to turn a loss into a profit. In these cases the open max. drawdown is much higher than the normal drawdown.
Regards
..and finally (to make it shorter) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 13:53And the maximal drawdown in signals is that from Metatrader I gave an example above, according to this article
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1838 (the term "equity" is the equity of open positions, i.e. if all open positions are closed at one time - how much will be in the account)
Maximum drawdown of the signal as percentage of the balance/equityMaximum drawdown of a signal as a percentage of balance/equity
Nice Sergey. Thanks a lot! My conclusion is that the signal's drawdown chart shows the % open drawdown - it is the difference in % between the balance and the lowest equity.
(Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades. Equity is the account balance plus or minus the floating profit/loss from any open trades. From link)
:-)
- 2014.10.31
- www.mql5.com
Nice Sergey. Thanks a lot! My conclusion is that the signal's drawdown chart shows the % open drawdown - it is the difference in % between the balance and the lowest equity.
(Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades. Equity is the account balance plus or minus the floating profit/loss from any open trades. From link)
:-)
Read this photo carefully.
Please see attached file - why are the two drawdowns different? I suppose they should be the same. Do you or anyone know please?
The smaller drawdown in the below chart is the open/live drawdown of the account and the higher drawdown is the maximum drawdown, including closed positions, so the maximum difference between high/low of the account balance, since the signal was connected to MQL5.com.
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Hi all.
Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal please? The "normal" drawdown is good but I assume that normal drawdown is based on closed trades. What about the maximum drawdown including the open trades? Some trades are open for a long time, waiting to turn a loss into a profit. In these cases the open max. drawdown is much higher than the normal drawdown.
Regards