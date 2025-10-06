Press review - page 519
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Nikkei 225 Index - daily bullish; 20,015 is the key level (based on the article)
Daily shares price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 20,015 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Producer Price Index and range price movement
2017-05-16 23:45 GMT | [NZD - PPI Input]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - PPI Input] = Change in the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Producer Price Index news event
EUR/USD - bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout which was started in the end of the previous week: the price is testing 1.1097 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Dax Index - waiting for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within 12,839 resistance and 12,518 support level waiting for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and range price movement
2017-05-18 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 Turns Lower (based on the article)
"Yesterday, global stocks were shaken on political upheaval in Washington. The FTSE 100 managed to escape yesterday’s sessions relatively unscathed, but it wasn’t until the afternoon session in the U.S. (when London was closed) that the S&P 500 took another big leg lower to close near the lows of the day. We saw this spill-over into Asia overnight and Europe is under a bit of pressure at the time of this writing."
"Given the lines influence as resistance since January will it now have an important impact as support, or will we see another event like in March where it traded above for a couple of days before retreating back below? The difference between then and now and perhaps the difference-maker, is that in March the footsie started wobbling as soon as it broke above; while this time there was a clean break with momentum. A lot depends on how bad things get in the U.S. – whether it’s a short-lived reaction to turmoil surrounding the Trump administration or the beginning of a significant decline. The thinking on this end is there is at least a little more weakness in store, but not sure just yet it turns into a rout."
"Keeping it simple and consistent in approach, we’ll react to price action as per usual. On a drop into old resistance now turned potentially new support (~7400), how the market responds will be the tell. With lesser importance, the April trend-line is also in the vicinity. If buyers step in, then we may have a successful test on our hands; but drop on through, then we could see a larger decline unfold and the recent surge will have turned out to be another false breakout."
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement
2017-05-18 18:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at the University of Tel Aviv.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
Trading Gold and Silver (based on the article)
"Trading gold and silver has become increasingly popular over recent years. More and more Forex brokers are offering trading in gold and silver, as well as some other precious metals such as platinum and palladium, but gold and silver take up most of the speculative interest in this category. In addition to trading precious metals virtually, there are a lot of offers available to buy and sell gold and silver bullion and take physical ownership in the shape of coins, ingots and other collectables; but this article will focus on the online trading of gold and silver."
Gold and Silver Price Behavior
"To trade gold and silver successfully, it is important to put thoughts of the commodity itself out of your mind and just focus on the behavior of its price. Gold and silver prices are traditionally quoted in U.S. Dollars, but some brokers will price it in Euros and other currencies. If you do trade these metals against currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, do keep in mind that most of the world watches it against the U.S. Dollar, so keep an eye on what is going on there."
Gold and Silver Trading Method
"If you are reading this and thinking that trend trading gold and silver is the way to go, you are probably on the right track: as with Forex currency pairs, trading in the direction of the multi-month movement in price has been a profitable strategy in recent years, although over a somewhat longer-term time frame, with the six-month trend being most predictive overall. This result is arguably distorted, however, by the fact that the precious metals have generally been buoyant against national currencies, and here we get close to the hearts of those who believe that all non-convertible, fiat currencies are inevitably eventually debased against widely accepted stores of value such as precious metals. It is certainly true that it is hard to find a strategy which has been profitable in recent history over the long-term which is based upon shorting gold and silver against currencies. Time of day, contrary to popular myth, is not especially important."
Gold or Silver?
"Gold and silver have a high positive correlation, i.e. they tend to fluctuate in value together. To give you an idea as to how this has worked in recent years, look at the chart below showing both against the U.S. Dollar."
Gold and Silver Trading Strategy
"Finally, how could you build a trading strategy for these precious metals? Trend trading strategies typically have produced the best results. Well, they both tend to move fast and quite explosively, so buying new highs in strong uptrends when the price is above its level from 6, 3 and 1 months back has been a successful method, especially when using volatility rather than candle-based stops. With commodities such as these, it has been very profitable to sit back and let winning trades run and run."
Dax Index - bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 12,843 resistance for the bullish trend to be continue and 12,491 support for the secondary correction to be started.
Gold Intra-Day Price: bullish ranging for correction (based on the article)
H4 price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 1245 support level to below for the secondary correction to be started.