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BrainTrend2SigAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BrainTrend2Sig semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.
The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement the alerts, email messages and push notifications:
- Introduced new input parameters
input uint NumberofBar=1;//Bar number for the signal input bool SoundON=true; //Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; //Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
- Added three new functions to the end of the indicator code: BuySignal(), SellSignal() and GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy signal function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // text of the indicator name for email and push messages double &BuyArrow[], // indicator buffer with buy signals const int Rates_total, // the current number of bars const int Prev_calculated, // the number of bars on the previous tick const double &Close[], // close price const int &Spread[]) // spread { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("BUY signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sell signal function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // text of the indicator name for email and push messages double &SellArrow[], // indicator buffer with sell signals const int Rates_total, // the current number of bars const int Prev_calculated, // the number of bars on the previous tick const double &Close[], // close price const int &Spread[]) // spread { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("SELL signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Getting the timeframe as a string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
- Added a couple of calls to BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions after the indicator calculation cycles in the OnCalculate() block //---
BuySignal("BrainTrend2SigAlert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("BrainTrend2SigAlert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
Where BuyBuffer and SellBuffer are the names of the indicator buffers for storing the buy and sell signals. Either zeros or EMPTY_VALUE should be set in the indicator buffers as the empty values.
It is assumed that the only one call to the BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions will be used in the OnCalculate() block of the indicator code.
Fig.1. BrainTrend2SigAlert indicator on the chart
Fig.2. BrainTrend2SigAlert indicator. Generating alerts
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16695
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