Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendlinesDay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11111
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
nsi2000
The indicator draws trend support and resistance lines.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.03.2008.
The TrendlinesDay indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1908
EMA_Prediction
A semaphore arrow indicator using two moving averages.ZZ_YZ_MDAC_ELDER 1-1000
The MDAC indicator with bar coloring according to Elder.
DinapoliTarget_Malay
The indicator displays DiNapoli levels on the current chart using alerts.Fast3
A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.