GBP/JPY Intra-Day Technical Analysis: bullish with 143.14 key resistance level (based on the article)

H4 price is on bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is on testing resisance level at 143.14 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging.


  • "This developed into a drop of over 1,200 pips in the following month, and this led to many questions around the sustainability of the up-trend in GBP/JPY. But after catching support at the vaulted 50% level of that most recent major move (taking the post-Flash Crash low up to the December high), hope was restored that bulls may be able to re-take control of GBP/JPY price action. In our last article, we marked the level at 142.50 as significant, as this is 50% of the retracement move as well as being a psychological level. The fact that we were able to drive over this level indicates that bull may be able to continue driving prices higher, and this opens the door for bullish strategies."
  • "Given recent technical structure, there are three significant areas of price action swings for traders to investigate for support variable and stop placement, each outlined on the chart below. For traders looking at aggressive entries, a batch of support around the prior swing of 141.70 could be usable. For those looking to give the entry a little more ‘room to work,’ the zone around 140.75 looks more operable. And for those that want a conservative approach, the back of support around 139.00 could be attractive as this could get risk levels below the significant psychological level of 140.00."


 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. GDP First Estimate and 40 pips range price movement

2017-01-26 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

From official report:

  • "UK gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to have increased by 0.6% during Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2016, the same rate of growth as in the previous 2 quarters."

GBP/USD M5: 40 pips range price movement by U.K. GDP First Estimate news event

 


 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Bitcoin/USD: U.S. Advance GDP

2017-01-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

From official report:

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 3.5 percent."

EUR/USD M5: 44 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events


USD/CNH M5: 126 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events


BTC/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events



 
Sergey Golubev:

It was created:

- alert on warning mode was fixed, besides - you can specify the pausing in seconds, and how many alerts after signal (for warning alert only)

- AutoPeriodsDetect parameter was added: indicator is having auto-settings with H1 and smaller timeframe as 9/26/52, and for H2 and larger 72/144/288. So, no need to change anything in the settings concerning it.

I am testing indicator it now.

PS. Indicator is uploaded, and this 'links post' was edited

Test your indicator.

You can paint the cloud? Like this.

 

 

Alert shows like this:

You can improve? like here

 

Thanks!

 
Ваня:

Test your indicator.

You can paint the cloud? Like this.

 

 

Alert shows like this:

You can improve? like here

 

Thanks!

Indicator from this post?
As far as I remember, it was created by Igorad so you may ask him for the improvement of this indicator (he speaks Russian language).
 
Sergey Golubev:
Indicator from this post?
As far as I remember, it was created by Igorad so you may ask him for the improvement of this indicator (he speaks Russian language).
Excuse me. I realized that this is the author of You.
Thanks.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and 34 pips range price movement

2017-02-06 14:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]

[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech on monetary policy before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels.

From official report:

  • "Our monetary policy strategy prescribes that we should not react to individual data points and short-lived increases in inflation."
  • "We therefore continue to look through changes in (harmonized) inflation if we believe they do not durably affect the medium-term outlook for price stability."
  • "But support from our monetary policy measures is still needed if inflation rates are to converge towards our objective with sufficient confidence and in a sustained manner. The pickup in headline inflation in December and in January largely reflects sizeable upward base effects and recent increases in energy prices. So far underlying inflation pressures remain very subdued and are expected to pick up only gradually as we go on. This lack of momentum in underlying inflation reflects largely weak domestic cost pressures. The still significant degree of labour market slack and weak productivity developments are weighing down on wage growth."

==========

EUR/USD M5: 34 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event

 


 

Technical Intra-Day Targets for AUD/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)

AUD/USD: bullish to be resumed

H4 price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price broke symmetric triangle pattern to above with 0.7680 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be resumed. By the way, UOB is evaluating the trend for this pair as a bullish with 0.7700 key resistance level:

"AUD desperately need to ‘punch above’ the major 0.7700 resistance or the risk of short-term top would increase rapidly. In other words, the bullish phase that started last Friday may come to a premature end unless there is a move above 0.7700 within these 1 to 2 days. Alternatively, a break below 0.7595 would also indicate that a short-term top is in place."

RSI indicator is estimating the ranging trend to be continuing in the near future.  

  • If the price will break 0.7680 resistance level on close H4 bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 0.7695 target to re-enter.
  • If price will break 0.7605 support on close bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
  • If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.


Resistance
Support
0.76800.7605
0.7700N/A
  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 0.7605 support level for possible sell trade
  • Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 0.7680 resistance level for possible buy trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Gov Lowe Speech and 36 pips range price movement

2017-02-09 09:00 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks]

[AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks] = Speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum Dinner, in Sydney.

==========

From official report:

  • "I would like now to turn to the near-term outlook for the Australian economy. The Reserve Bank will be releasing updated detailed forecasts tomorrow in our quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. or 2017 and 2018, these forecasts will show little change from our earlier forecasts. Over the next couple of years we expect GDP growth to be around the 3 per cent mark. In both years it will be boosted by a significant pick-up in LNG production. And the headwinds that we have been experiencing from the unwinding of the biggest mining investment boom in a century will blow themselves out. Indeed, we are already around 90 per cent of the way through the fall from the peak to expected trough in mining investment. Another headwind we have had over recent years – that is the decline in our terms of trade – has already stopped. Since earlier last year, a rise in global commodity prices has provided a boost to our national income. And the improvement in the global economy since late last year should also help us."
  • "Inflation remains low, running at around 1½ per cent in both headline and underlying terms. Importantly, inflation is not expected to fall further. Instead, our central forecast is for underlying inflation to gradually rise over the next couple of years, and for headline inflation to increase a bit more quickly, boosted by increases in oil and tobacco prices."
  • "In summary then, the Bank's central scenario is for some pick-up in economic growth and for inflation to move gradually higher. As always, though, there are risks around that outlook. As our record demonstrates, our economy does have a degree of resilience and flexibility that has allowed us to maintain stability during a pretty difficult time in the global economy. There is no reason that this can't continue. But we do need to continue to build that resilience, while we take advantage of the considerable advantages that we have as a nation."

==========

AUD/USD M5: 36 pips range price movement by RBA Gov Lowe Speech news event

 


