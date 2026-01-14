Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 211
Tôi chỉ bắt đầu chủ đề this as a sự tiếp nối of cuộc nói chuyện to the chủ đề This (we can read it).
Hoặc ... to make it ngắn hơn: which is one cuộc thảo luận về dự báo / dự đoán of the cây nến next or hướng of phong trào hay điều kiện thị trường đánh giá.
Và it were blank indiocators tiêu chuẩn trong MetaTrader 5 example.
Like a kết quả - of some settings tốt have been done with related câu chuyện this and tôi quyết định mở chủ đề riêng biệt về loại hình phân tích kỹ thuật and đánh giá.
It may be thú vị cho users using khung thời gian thấp than (M1 with the H1) với thương mại và, tôi hy vọng - chủ đề This will help them dự đoán / dự báo of some điều kiện thị trường and to bắt | phong trào lớn "example.
Xin lỗi vì lời giải thích phức tạp. :)
Dù sao - Happy New Year!
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.25 16:16
GBP/JPY Intra-Day Technical Analysis: bullish with 143.14 key resistance level (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is on testing resisance level at 143.14 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.26 11:20
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. GDP First Estimate and 40 pips range price movement
2017-01-26 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report:
==========
GBP/USD M5: 40 pips range price movement by U.K. GDP First Estimate news event
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.27 15:45
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Bitcoin/USD: U.S. Advance GDP
2017-01-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report:
==========
EUR/USD M5: 44 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
==========
USD/CNH M5: 126 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
==========
BTC/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
It was created:
- alert on warning mode was fixed, besides - you can specify the pausing in seconds, and how many alerts after signal (for warning alert only)
- AutoPeriodsDetect parameter was added: indicator is having auto-settings with H1 and smaller timeframe as 9/26/52, and for H2 and larger 72/144/288. So, no need to change anything in the settings concerning it.
I am testing indicator it now.
PS. Indicator is uploaded, and this 'links post' was edited
Test your indicator.
You can paint the cloud? Like this.
Alert shows like this:
You can improve? like here
Thanks!
As far as I remember, it was created by Igorad so you may ask him for the improvement of this indicator (he speaks Russian language).
Indicator from this post?
As far as I remember, it was created by Igorad so you may ask him for the improvement of this indicator (he speaks Russian language).
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.06 18:52
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and 34 pips range price movement
2017-02-06 14:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech on monetary policy before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels.
==========
From official report:
==========
EUR/USD M5: 34 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.08 08:17
Technical Intra-Day Targets for AUD/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
AUD/USD: bullish to be resumed
H4 price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price broke symmetric triangle pattern to above with 0.7680 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be resumed. By the way, UOB is evaluating the trend for this pair as a bullish with 0.7700 key resistance level:
"AUD desperately need to ‘punch above’ the major 0.7700 resistance or the risk of short-term top would increase rapidly. In other words, the bullish phase that started last Friday may come to a premature end unless there is a move above 0.7700 within these 1 to 2 days. Alternatively, a break below 0.7595 would also indicate that a short-term top is in place."
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging trend to be continuing in the near future.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.09 11:26
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Gov Lowe Speech and 36 pips range price movement
2017-02-09 09:00 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks]
[AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks] = Speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum Dinner, in Sydney.
==========
From official report:
==========
AUD/USD M5: 36 pips range price movement by RBA Gov Lowe Speech news event