Press review - page 515
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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's International Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2017-05-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report:
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canadian Trade Balance news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Inflation Expectations and 20 pips range price movement
2017-05-05 04:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 20 pips range price movement by New Zealand Inflation Expectations news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy and range price movement
2017-05-05 02:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement]
[AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement] = It provides valuable insight into the bank's view of economic conditions and inflation - the key factors that will shape the future of monetary policy and influence their interest rate decisions.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Statement news event
GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition with the narrow ranging within the bullish continuation resistance level at 1.2964 and correctional support level at 1.2774.
Trading the News: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) (adapted from the article)
Bearish USD Trade: Employment Report Shows U.S. Approaching Full-Employment
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Expands 190K; Jobless Rate & Wage Growth Hold Steady
- "Need a green, five-minute candle following the NFP report to consider a long EUR/USD position."
- "If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate lots."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to breakeven on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q2'17 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.05 12:30
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls news event
USD/CAD - intra-day correction to the possible bearish reversal (based on the article)
The price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price was bounced from 1.3793 to below for the secondary correction to be started. Absolute Strength and Trend Strength indicators are evaluating the future trend as a correction or the bearish reversal, and Chinkou Span is crossing the historical price to below for good breakdown to be started in the near future: bearish reversal breakdown.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 07 - May 14 (based on the article)
EUR/USD edged higher ahead of the second round of the French elections. Does it have more room to the upside? Apart from the elections, we have GDP and other events from the old continent.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The economic calendar is loaded with high-profile event risk. The PPI and CPI measures of inflation, retail sales statistics, and the May edition of the University of Michigan consumer confidence survey are all set to cross the wires. The Fed-speak docket is also busy, with eight policymakers scheduled to give ten separate speeches over five days (some will speak twice). This flood of fundamental news-flow might normally be expected to stoke substantial volatility. Timid price action following the payrolls print hints that may not be the case this time around. The Fed dismissed the first-quarter slowdown in US growth as “transitory”, so the bar for disappointment big enough to alter policy bets is extraordinarily high. Alternatively, upbeat results would just confirm what traders already know."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "Next week brings no high-impact Japanese economic announcements. Geo-political risk can be a concern to the continuation of Yen-weakness, as a pick-up in risk aversion around French elections or U.S. politics could create temporary unwind of carry trades using the Yen as a funding currency. But outside of those risks or a larger overall market correction, the Japanese Yen could continue to weaken as the BoJ is one of the more dovish of the major Central Banks at the moment."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CAD (based on the article)
USD/CAD - "That followed news a fortnight earlier that Canadian inflation had slowed more than economists had forecast in March as food and clothing prices fell. Measures of core prices also declined, worsening Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s concerns that too much slack remains in the economy."