ZigZags, waves, trends.
Let's start with
Zigzag
Azigzag is a broken line, the links of which turn in one or the other direction at a constant angle.
We do not have a constant angle, but let's accept this wording.
If you consider the classics, a 3-5 model, with a 50% return, or a full reversal.
Or butterflies interpret these patterns well. And do not work badly on D1.
It's also closely related to the channels.
In 'from theory to practice' someone asked about zigzag deviations. Well, here they are:
There are still deviations from the summits. I'll add more later. I'm off on my own for now. Not for good))
Or the totality/sequence of two or more uptrends and downtrends?
Let's come to one agreement in this thread.
Each knee (fracture) of a WP will be called a wave.
Let us call a sequence of two or more ascending or descending waves a trend.
That will be more accurate.
Then we will understand each other.
Undoubtedly, the wave on the day will be a trend on the hour marker, but it is not important for the entire picture of the market.
We will consider the wave in one TF only. It does not matter which one.
Each knee (fracture) of a ZZ will be called a wave.
... The breaking point as a knot?
ps: i will follow the topic, i love zigzags :)
How, in this case, at least approximately, will the Definitions of the mentioned Elements look like?
Exactly right. It is more convenient.
I mark the knots for machining like this, with a numbered letter. Counting goes from the zero bar.
Lines in general is not used, only numbered nodes. Here I drew it with my hands for clarity.
The nodes form a pattern, like a key to a lock that can be successfully used for trading.
I have touched upon the subject of zigzags, and this is inextricably linked to waves and trends, so I decided to start a separate thread. Let it all be in one.
Especially since many people are interested in this, I think we will have a constructive conversation.