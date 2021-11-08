ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 37
The first waves coincided with the zig-zag. And the last one sort of has a different scale. Some kind of interesting logic?
The logic is indeed similar but different.
Waves in essence are channels, at a certain scale they are different, but strictly obey a single law no matter what scale they are considered on.
That is, the law is unified. It was found and even confirmed by observations.
With the key there are more possibilities and it will be more interesting to discuss.
I don't want the Baskakovs to get in the way.
I'll send the key to anyone who's interested in discussing it.
The key will look like this. There will be an input field.
The key will add an object to change the scaling.
The indicator works without the key, but it is better with the key).
Anyone who is interested in discussing the topic will send me a message.
I wanted to send you the key, but I couldn't. My personal account is closed.
I've opened a personal account.
Sent the key.
Scaling allows you to find and understand the right market mood.
This is what forecasting is all about.
One should not follow the market, but go along with the market. One should see the perspective.
Wave analysis allows you to do this.
New forecasting tools are built on the basis of wave analysis. Such as channels, trend lines, trend detection and much more.
They are based directly on the price and not on its derivatives as in oscillatory indicators.
Here is an example of unusual channels. They are also subject to the law. These are not regression or linear channels, but channels related to the wave structure.
Their reference points are quite different.
Every wave on the charts has its own characteristics on the price scale. There are nine of them. Nine! For any financial chart. And the combination of waves gives an idea of the future price direction. Wave number 1 gives a hint of a strong downward price movement.
I see there are a lot of smart guys who use some combination of waves without understanding their underlying meaning.
Each wave type has its own characteristic specific levels for reversal.
But about that later. I don't see who to explain it to yet).
What is the number you enter and what does it affect? After 50 there is no change, if you enter 1 or 2 Alert appears.
What instrument, what timeframe?
If Alert it means not enough bars. For example on Mn1 or W1.
On smaller timeframes with enough bars the variable works up to 260.
260 is notthe number of bars but the value of the variable for scaling.
Here is H1 and value 200.
Here isH1 and value 100.
Here is H1and value 35.
Everything works. On smaller TF's the same picture will occur.
Please note that this is not a zigzag, but a breakwater. It works on a different principle. But the sense is the same. The ZZ knee and the wave are similar in principle.