To the discussion.
It's hard to discuss results without understanding the algorithm. Otherwise, yes, it's the data of the series by which it can be characterised. If you collect a lot of data, you can do statistics on the data, see its predictive ability, learn from the data.
But at the same time, let's say on the stock exchange, there is a third party, the market makers, who commodify big and small and in both directions at once.
How does your system take this into account?
What market makers are they if they allow the price to change in one direction for years?
Have not you ever thought about it? I will not even post charts.)
Don't you think thatmarket makers take liquidity away from the market, rather than providing liquidity?
I'm mulling over this question. I don't know how to proceed.
The price chart has only volume. Nothing else. Bears, bulls, liquidity providers for forex - this is in the opposite direction, from the price chart interpretation of what happened in the market. That is why there is no way.
Does the market move for years in one direction without a pullback?
Personally, I can only guess whether MMs are taking liquidity or giving it away.
I have no objective information, do you have ?
What are you laughing at, comment on it, maybe we can laugh together).
A wave is point to point.
Buddy, why do you need wave 2? It's not interesting in terms of formation though.... , wave 3 - and 5 is all PR there and easier to identify.
That's not how you perceive it. No laughter - more interest... ./
This is all true to a point. Not only collecting more data, but also breaking new ground in understanding the market and its patterns is the way to success... ./
Respect!!!