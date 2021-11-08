ZigZags, waves, trends. - page 54
Thank you! I've got it, one more thing, if now the pattern is 2649, then the next one will be necessarily 649X, where X=(1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5)?
Can we consider the situation, say, the pattern is2646 and 5 minutes later 2649, is it possible to change the number of the last wave? Would it be possible to redraw it?
Yes. If the pattern is currently 2649, then the next one will definitely be 649X. The X will be less than 5.
If the current pattern is2646, in 5 minutes it can be2649, because wave 6 is a corrective upwards and can turn into an impulse upwards.
A little bit wrong about how the system works, I need to look at it in the tester.
After 9, only a corrective wave 4 or 3 can be registered at once, and the pattern will be 6493; then, if the movement continues downwards, the corrective wave 3 becomes impulse 2 and the pattern will become 6492 and will remain so until it reverses, after 9, impulse 2, after 1, impulse 8. It is impossible to form 1 immediately after 8, it will be completed by 4 or 3, and then it will become 1, or corrective 6 will be completed after 4, and then it will become 9.
So we have a description of the current state of the market in dynamics.
It goes like this. A simple description. The market can be read in waves like a text.
Mother Nature has taken care of that.
To be honest, we are discussing closed code, which cannot be run in an EA to run in the tester.
Of course, we could create a similar one, but we don't have much time. I don't have it at all now...
On the minute "see", on the bottom.
Zigzags, waves
".
But the trends, that's it )))
A wave a month ))
We were not planning to discuss the code in this thread, but to get acquainted with my theory of waves, yes.
At the beginning of the branch my colleagues didn't even let me explain it. What code after that I can display here. Let the kids grow up.
It is already easy to reproduce the logic without my code. I think many have already done it.
But it is expensive to make good use of this natural phenomenon. This is a separate conversation. And maybe not here any more.
I want to clarify, the difference in waves downwards looks like this: